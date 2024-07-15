Copa America 2024: अर्जेंटीना ने 16वीं बार जीता खिताब, मेसी के कैबिनेट में 4 अंतरराष्ट्रीय ट्रॉफी

Lautaro Martinez lost his starting spot during the 2022 World Cup.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 15, 2024
Two years later, while primarily coming off the bench, he scored the winning goal in the Copa América final and finished as the tournament's leading goal scorer (5) pic.twitter.com/oCopAZZkWp
2014: Lost the World Cup final
2015: Lost the Copa America final
2016: Lost the Copa America final
2021: Copa America— Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) July 15, 2024
2022: Finalissima
2022: World Cup
2024: Copa America
What. A. Comeback. pic.twitter.com/ZLzbJWYfNL
Ángel Di Maria retires from international football with one more Copa América.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024
“It was my dream to retire from national team like this, Argentina is my love and my country. Thank you”.
Di Maria will play one more season at Benfica, but leaving the national team. pic.twitter.com/IgXfNNqHIa
Di Maria Messi - Thank you for everything. The Greatest Combo ever. pic.twitter.com/rtvg30VyOM
Angel Di Maria retires from Argentina as a legend:— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 15, 2024
Goalscorer in three-straight finals
2x Copa América winner World Cup winner
Finalissima winner
What a special player pic.twitter.com/UnzbCr6Z5x
1 World Cup.
2 Copa América’s.
4 Champions Leagues.
10 La Liga’s.
8 Ballon d’Ors, most in history.
6 European Golden Boots, most in history.
45 collective trophies, most in history.
1212 G/A in 1068 games.— (@TheEuropeanLad) July 15, 2024
838 goals.
374 assists.
The greatest footballer ever lived. pic.twitter.com/C9K3MGZeSU