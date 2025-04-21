नीरज ने नदीम को दिया अपने नाम पर हो रहे टूर्नामेंट में भारत आने का बुलावा

धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
पाकिस्तान के नदीम को नीरज चोपड़ा क्लासिक में आमंत्रित किया गया

सोमवार, 21 अप्रैल 2025
पेरिस ओलंपिक के स्वर्ण पदक विजेता पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम को नीरज चोपड़ा क्लासिक भाला फेंक प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए आमंत्रित किया गया है।

ओलंपिक चैंपियन नीरज चोपड़ा ने सोमवार को संवाददाता सम्मेलन में नदीम को प्रतियोगिता में आमंत्रित किये जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा, “हमने पेरिस ओलंपिक के स्वर्ण पदक विजेता पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम को भी आमंत्रित किया है, लेकिन अभी तक उनकी ओर से इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है।”
बेंगलुरु में होने वाली इस प्रतियोगिता में दुनिया भर के कई शीर्ष भाला फेंक एथलीटों ग्रेनाडा के मौजूदा विश्व चैंपियन एंडरसन पीटर्स, केन्या के पूर्व विश्व चैंपियन जूलियस येगो और अमेरिकी चैंपियन कर्टिस थॉम्पसन ने शामिल होने की पुष्टि की हैं।
नीरज ने कहा, “हम दुनिया भर के कुछ बेहतरीन भाला फेंक एथलीटों का स्वागत करने को लेकर रोमांचित हैं। एंडरसन पीटर्स, जूलियस येगो और कर्टिस थॉम्पसन की मौजूदगी निश्चित रूप से यह प्रतिस्पर्धा का स्तर बढ़ायेगी और युवा भारतीय भाला फेंक खिलाड़ियों को प्रेरित करेगी।”

