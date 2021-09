पहली बार पैरालंपिक में शामिल हुआ बैडमिंटन, इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी को मिली एकमात्र जीत

What a match!



A tough loss for the #IND duo, as they come up short (9-21, 21-15, 19-21) against #FRA's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel.



Palak and Pramod will be participating in their own individual events soon, stay tuned! #Parabadminton #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics https://t.co/SUHSTT3uu4