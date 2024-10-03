Select Your Language

China Open final : अल्काराज ने सिनेर को हराकर चीन ओपन खिताब जीता

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2024 (13:58 IST)
Carlos Alcaraz China Open final : स्पेन के कार्लोस अल्काराज ने लगातार सात अंक जुटाकर निर्णायक टाइब्रेकर में शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त यानिक सिनेर (Jannik Sinner) को 6 . 7, 6 . 4, 7 . 6 से हराकर चीन ओपन खिताब जीत लिया।
 
तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त अल्काराज ने गत चैम्पियन सिनेर के खिलाफ इस साल तीनों मुकाबले जीते हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इस इतालवी प्रतिद्वंद्वी के 14 मैचों के विजय अभियान पर भी रोक लगा दी।
 
सिनेर के लिए फोकस कर पाना थोड़ा मुश्किल था क्योंकि शनिवार को ही विश्व डोपिंग निरोधक एजेंसी (वाडा) ने कहा है कि वह डोपिंग के मामले में उन्हें क्लीन चिट दिए जाने के फैसले के खिलाफ अपील करेगी। वाडा ने उन पर एक या दो साल का प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की है । सिनेर को मार्च में दो बार प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ के सेवन का दोषी पाया गया था लेकिन एक स्वतंत्र ट्रिब्यूनल ने उन्हें अगस्त में क्लीन चिट दे दी थी। (भाषा)
 

 
दोनों ने इस साल सभी चार ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब शेयर किए - सिनर ने ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन और यूएस ओपन जीता, जबकि अलकराज ने विंबलडन और फ्रेंच ओपन जीता।


 

