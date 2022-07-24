Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सोशल मीडिया पर मना नीरज चोपड़ा की जीत का जश्न, पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह दी बधाई

रविवार, 24 जुलाई 2022 (10:43 IST)
रविवार, 24 जुलाई 2022 (10:43 IST)
नई दिल्ली। विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बने ओलंपिक चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत पूरे देश ने बधाई दी है। चोपड़ा ने विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में 88.13 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ रजत पदक जीता। इससे पहले भारत के लिए विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में एकमात्र पदक 2003 में पेरिस में अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज ने लंबी कूद में कांस्य जीता था।
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमारे सबसे प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ियों में से एक नीरज चोपड़ा की महान उपलब्धि। विश्व चैंपयनशिप में रजत पदक जीतने पर नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई।' उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि भारतीय खेलों के लिए यह खास पल। आगामी टूर्नामेंटों के लिए नीरज को शुभकामना।
 
चोपड़ा ने पिछले साल टोक्यो ओलंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था और निशानेबाज अभिनव बिंद्रा के बाद ओलंपिक की व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण जीतने वाले वह पहले भारतीय हैं। उन्हें विश्व चैम्पियनशिप रजत पदक जीतने के बाद ट्विटर पर लोगों ने इस तरह बधाई दी।
 
रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट कर कहा, सूबेदार नीरज चोपड़ा की अप्रतिम सफलता पर भारत हर्षित है। विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतने पर उन्हें बधाई। उनकी मेहनत, समर्पण और प्रतिबद्धता से बेहतरीन नतीजे निकल रहे हैं। हमें उन पर गर्व है।
 
कानून मंत्री किरेन रीजीजू ने कहा, नीरज चोपड़ा ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतकर फिर इतिहास रचा है। वह विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय पुरूष और अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज के बाद दूसरे भारतीय एथलीट बन गए। बधाई।
 
भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ ने ट्वीट किया, क्या चैम्पियन है। क्या खिलाड़ी है। विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में भारत को पहला रजत। विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीतने वाले अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज के बाद दूसरे भारतीय।
 
बीजिंग ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता अभिनव बिंद्रा ट्वीट कर कहा, विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में रजत पदक पर नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई। तुमने हमें गौरवान्वित किया है। शानदार प्रदर्शन और आगे के लिए शुभकामना।
 
उड़नपरी पीटी उषा ने भी ट्विटर पर नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के लिए विश्व चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतने पर नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई। आपके सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रयासों से दुनिया में देश का नाम रोशन हुआ है। यूं ही देश का परचम लहराते रहिए। जय हिंद।
 
पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया ने कहा, विश्व चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतने पर शुभकामनाएं। आप ऐसे ही देश के लिये मेडल जीतते रहो।

