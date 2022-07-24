सोशल मीडिया पर मना नीरज चोपड़ा की जीत का जश्न, पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह दी बधाई

चोपड़ा ने पिछले साल टोक्यो ओलंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था और निशानेबाज अभिनव बिंद्रा के बाद ओलंपिक की व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण जीतने वाले वह पहले भारतीय हैं। उन्हें विश्व चैम्पियनशिप रजत पदक जीतने के बाद ट्विटर पर लोगों ने इस तरह बधाई दी।
A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022
Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx
कानून मंत्री किरेन रीजीजू ने कहा, नीरज चोपड़ा ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीतकर फिर इतिहास रचा है। वह विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय पुरूष और अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज के बाद दूसरे भारतीय एथलीट बन गए। बधाई।
India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022
Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon.
His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him.
Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season.— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022