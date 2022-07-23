Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

वर्ल्‍ड एथलेटिक्‍स चैंपियनशिप्‍स से आई भारत के लिए बुरी खबर, यह खिलाड़ी चूकी पदक

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शनिवार, 23 जुलाई 2022 (15:33 IST)
यूजीन:भारत की स्‍टार जेवलिन थ्रोअर अन्नू रानी की वर्ल्‍ड एथलेटिक्‍स चैंपियनशिप्‍स में मेडल जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं हो सका।अन्नू (29) शुक्रवार को (शनिवार की सुबह भारत में) महिला भाला फेंक प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में सातवें स्थान रहीं और इसके साथ ही विश्व चैंपियनशिप में उनका सफर समाप्त हो गया।

उन्होंने 56.18 के थ्रो के साथ शुरुआत की और अपने दूसरे प्रयास में 61.12 मीटर का सर्वश्रेष्ठ थ्रो किया, लेकिन अपने शेष प्रयासों में वह 60 मीटर का आंकड़ा पार करने में विफल रहीं। उन्होंने अपने अंतिम चार राउंड में 59.27 मीटर, 58.14 मीटर, 59.98 मीटर और 58.70 मीटर थ्रो किया।

अन्नू ने 59.60 मीटर के सर्वश्रेष्ठ थ्रो के साथ क्वालीफायर में आठवें स्थान पर रहने के बाद 12-महिला फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। उनका विश्व चैम्पियनशिप का यह दूसरा फाइनल था। वह दोहा में 2019 के संस्करण में आठवें स्थान पर रही थीं।
अब 63.82 मीटर थ्रो के साथ राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड रखने वाली अन्नू बर्मिंघम में 28 जुलाई से शुरू होने वाले राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में अपनी किस्मत आजमाएंगी।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की केल्सी-ली बार्बर ने इस प्रतियोगिता में स्वर्ण पदक जीता। उन्होंने 66.91 मीटर थ्रो करके अपने ताज काे बचाया ही नहीं बल्कि इतिहास भी रच दिया क्योंकि 66.91मीटर इस वर्ष का विश्व का सर्वाधिक बड़ा थ्रो है।
अमेरिका की कारा विंगर ने अपने अंतिम प्रयास में 64.05 मीटर थ्रो करके रजत पदक जीता, जबकि जापान की हारुका कितागुची ने 63.27 मीटर थ्रो के साथ कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया।टोक्यो ओलंपिक की चैंपियन चीन की लिउ शियिंग पदक जीतने की चूक गई। उन्होंने 63.25 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ चौथा स्थान हासिक किया।(वार्ता)

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

Birthday Boy युजवेंद्र चहल शॉर्ट्स पहनकर क्रिकेट खेलने के पक्ष में नहीं

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos