अब 63.82 मीटर थ्रो के साथ राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड रखने वाली अन्नू बर्मिंघम में 28 जुलाई से शुरू होने वाले राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में अपनी किस्मत आजमाएंगी।
An impressive effort!— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 23, 2022
Annu Rani of finishes h in the women’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a best throw of #WCHOregon22 | #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/LIt3tjzpaV
अमेरिका की कारा विंगर ने अपने अंतिम प्रयास में 64.05 मीटर थ्रो करके रजत पदक जीता, जबकि जापान की हारुका कितागुची ने 63.27 मीटर थ्रो के साथ कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया।टोक्यो ओलंपिक की चैंपियन चीन की लिउ शियिंग पदक जीतने की चूक गई। उन्होंने 63.25 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ चौथा स्थान हासिक किया।(वार्ता)
World Athletics Championships: Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber becomes the first woman to win back-to-back world javelin titles.Clinches Gold with 66.91m.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 23, 2022
India’s Annu Rani finished 7th with a throw of 61.12 #AnnuRani #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/Jq8ExbvIb2