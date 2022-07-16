Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के पहले ही दिन 2 खुशखबरी, साबले और श्रीकर पहुंचे फाइनल में

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शनिवार, 16 जुलाई 2022 (13:40 IST)
यूजीन: भारत के अविनाश साबले ने विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के पहले दिन शनिवार को 3000 मीटर स्टीपलचेज़ फाइनल के लिये क्वालीफाई किया, जबकि मुरली श्रीशंकर ने लंबी कूद फाइनल में जगह बनायी।

साबले ने 8:18.75 के समय के साथ तीसरा स्थान हासिल कर फाइनल में जगह बनाई। तीन हीट में से प्रत्येक के शीर्ष तीन और अगले छह सबसे तेज खिलाड़ियों ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई, जो सोमवार (भारत में मंगलवार सुबह) को आयोजित किया जाएगा।
दोहा में फाइनल में पहुंचे 27 वर्षीय साबले वर्तमान में राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक हैं। उन्होंने पिछले महीने रबात डायमंड लीग के फाइनल में 8.12.48 के साथ अपने ही पिछले राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड (8.16.21) को तीन सेकंड से मात दी थी।

साबले ने आठवीं बार पुरुषों की 3000 मीटर स्टीपलचेज़ में राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा था। उन्होंने पहली बार 2018 में गोपाल सैनी द्वारा निर्धारित 8.30.88 के 37 वर्षीय रिकॉर्ड को अंतर राज्य चैंपियनशिप में 8.29.80 के समय के साथ तोड़ा था।

लंबी कूद के फाइनल में श्रीशंकर

भारत के मुरली श्रीशंकर शुक्रवार (भारत में शनिवार सुबह) को विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के पुरुष लंबी कूद फाइनल में पहुंचने वाले पहले भारतीय बन गये।विश्व रैंकिंग में 13वें नंबर के खिलाड़ी श्रीशंकर ने 8.00 मीटर के सातवें सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रयास के साथ फाइनल में जगह बनायी।

श्रीशंकर के साथ उनके हमवतन जेस्विन एल्ड्रिन (7.79 मीटर) और मोहम्मद अनीस यहया (7.73 मीटर) भी थे लेकिन वह पदक राउंड में जगह नहीं बना पाए। श्रीशंकर शनिवार (भारत में रविवार सुबह) होने वाले फाइनल में अकेले भारतीय होंगे।

नियमों के अनुसार, 8.15 मीटर की कूद लगाने वाले एथलीट्स या दोनों समूहों के शीर्ष-12 फाइनल में जगह बनाने के योग्य थे।जापान के युकी हाशियोका (8.18 मीटर) और अमेरिका के मार्क्विस डेंडी (8.16 मीटर) सहित केवल दो एथलीट ही मानक को पूरा करने में सक्षम थे। (वार्ता)

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

पाकिस्तान में खेलेने का डर सता रहा इंग्लैंड को, दौरे से पहले लेगी यह सावधानी

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos