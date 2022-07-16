विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के पहले ही दिन 2 खुशखबरी, साबले और श्रीकर पहुंचे फाइनल में

दोहा में फाइनल में पहुंचे 27 वर्षीय साबले वर्तमान में राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक हैं। उन्होंने पिछले महीने रबात डायमंड लीग के फाइनल में 8.12.48 के साथ अपने ही पिछले राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड (8.16.21) को तीन सेकंड से मात दी थी।
Congratulations Avinash Sable for making it to the second consecutive final in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Worlds
for making it to the second consecutive final in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Worlds#WorldAthleticsChampionships
Sable: 8:18.75 (Q) at #Oregon2022
Final on Day-4 (18th July)
Final on Day-4 (18th July)
लंबी कूद के फाइनल में श्रीशंकर
Murli Sreeshankar becomes the first Indian man to Qualify for the finals of the World Championships!
Murli Sreeshankar becomes the first Indian man to Qualify for the finals of the World Championships!
Keep flying boy all the best for the big finals.
Any tips cham @anjubobbygeorg1
Photo- @g_rajaraman pic.twitter.com/X1KRXRyey0