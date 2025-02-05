रोनाल्डो ने अपने 40वें जन्मदिन पर कहा, 'I'm The Greatest' Messi के फैंस ने छेड़ी बहस

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most delusional footballer I’ve ever seen in my life, self proclaimed greatest player, it cracks me up because he’s actually convinced himself to believe it as well— Mod (@CFCMods) February 4, 2025
Ronaldo said he’s the greatest of all time and the internet is backing him.— (@RmaDonyfc) February 4, 2025
They know pic.twitter.com/8GsN64WW5i
Ronaldo has been calling himself the best before he even won his first Balon d'or but they think it's now that he's football all time top scorer that he will change mouth
— Mr E. (@Eazygoin123) February 4, 2025
How about “I’ll let the people that’ve watched our careers unfold be the judge of that”?
— Emeka (@Jeph_thah) February 4, 2025
Most followed person on Instagram
First person to score 100 Champions League goals
Most Champions League goals
Most international caps (male)
Most goals scored in international football (male)
Happy birthday to the GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/VAOtXtqN23— Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 5, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/CRkeprfd5G— LiveScore (@livescore) February 5, 2025