रोनाल्डो ने अपने 40वें जन्मदिन पर कहा, 'I'm The Greatest' Messi के फैंस ने छेड़ी बहस

हमें फॉलो करें रोनाल्डो ने अपने 40वें जन्मदिन पर कहा, 'I'm The Greatest' Messi के फैंस ने छेड़ी बहस

WD Sports Desk

बुधवार, 5 फ़रवरी 2025 (15:20 IST)
Cristiano Ronaldo 40th Birthday : क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो अपना 40वां जन्मदिन उसी आत्मविश्वास और आत्मसम्मान के साथ मना रहे हैं जिस पर उन्होंने अपने सफल करियर के दौरान हमेशा गर्व किया है। रियाल मैड्रिड (Real Madrid) के पूर्व स्टार और अब सऊदी अरब (Saudi Arabia) में खेल रहे रोनाल्डो बुधवार को 40 साल के हो गए और उन्हें इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं कि दुनिया का सर्वकालिक सर्वश्रेष्ठ फुटबॉलर (GOAT) कौन है।
 
रोनाल्डो ने स्पेनिश टेलीविजन चैनल ला सेक्स्टा (La Sexta) के साथ इंटरव्यू में कहा, ‘‘मैं फुटबॉल इतिहास का सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोरर हूं। (I am the greatest scorer in history) हालांकि मैं बाएं पैर का अधिक इस्तेमाल नहीं करता लेकिन बाएं पैर से गोल करने के मामले में मैं इतिहास में शीर्ष 10 में हूं। इन आंकड़ों से पता चलता है कि मैं अब तक का सबसे संपूर्ण खिलाड़ी हूं।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं खेल में अपने दिमाग का अच्छा इस्तेमाल करता हूं। मैं अच्छी फ्री किक लेता हूं। मैं तेज दौड़ लगाता हूं। मैं दमदार हूं। मैं अच्छी कूद लगाता हूं। मैंने कभी भी खुद से बेहतर किसी को नहीं देखा।’’
 
पुर्तगाल के इस स्टार खिलाड़ी ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबॉल में सर्वाधिक 217 मैच खेले हैं जिनमें उनके नाम पर 135 गोल दर्ज हैं जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है।
 
रोनाल्डो ने पहले भी कई बार कहा है कि उन्हें लगता है कि वह फुटबॉल के इतिहास में अब तक के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी बनकर उभरेंगे। जब भी उनसे इस चर्चा के बारे में पूछा गया कि उनमें और लियोनेल मेस्सी (Lionel Messi) में कौन सर्वश्रेष्ठ है तो उन्होंने हमेशा अर्जेंटीना के खिलाड़ी की प्रशंसा की लेकिन वह खुद को बेहतर बताने से भी पीछे नहीं हटे।  (भाषा)



