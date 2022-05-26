स्टेडियम में कुत्ते घुमाने वाले IAS बाबू खिलाड़ियों का अभ्यास करवा देते थे समय से पहले बंद

Emptying an entire stadium just so that an IAS officer can walk his dog reeks of entitlement & abuse of power. Stadiums are made for athletes to train in, not for bureaucrats to stroll in with their pets. Absolutely shameful!— Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 26, 2022
Athletes & coaches at Delhi govt-run Thyagraj Stadium were earlier training till 8:30 PM under lights
But now they are made to vacate by 7 PM— Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) May 26, 2022
That's bcoz Delhi's Principal Secretary (IAS Officer) Sanjeev walks his dog at stadium after 7 PM
Such bureaucrats are running India
What's the use of becoming an IAS officer if you can't even get a stadium emptied out to take your dog for a walk?
— PuNsTeR (@Pun_Starr) May 26, 2022
Our athletes have been deprived of practice time just because an #IAS officer can walk his dog. This is shameful! pic.twitter.com/2xIySXYWe7
— Navajyoti Patnaik (@NavjyotiPatnaik) May 26, 2022
Stadium is emptied, athletes told to leave so that IAS officer can walk with dog. When people ask 'WHY U.P.S.C': pic.twitter.com/K6MkM43qdx
— The Daily India (@TheDailyIndia2) May 26, 2022केजरीवाल हुए सख्त, रात 10 बजे तक स्टेडियम खुले रहने के दिए निर्देश