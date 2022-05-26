Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

स्टेडियम में कुत्ते घुमाने वाले IAS बाबू खिलाड़ियों का अभ्यास करवा देते थे समय से पहले बंद

webdunia
गुरुवार, 26 मई 2022 (15:22 IST)
नई दिल्ली: त्यागराज स्टेडियम में अभ्यास करने वाले एथलीट और कोच की शिकायतों ने आज सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छेड़ दी।  दरअसल यह खबरें आ रही थी कि खिलाड़ियों और कोच पर पर समय से पहले अभ्यास रोकने के लिये दबाव डाला जाता है ताकि भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (IAS) के अधिकारी संजीव खिरवार अपने कुत्ते को टहला सकें।

भारत हाल ही में खेलों की दुनिया में तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में लालफीताशाही की ऐसी खबर देखकर खेल प्रेमियों को काफी दुख पहुंचा और लगभग ब्लू टिक और सामन्य ट्विटर हैंडल्स सभी ने इस पर कार्यवाही की मांग की।

केजरीवाल हुए सख्त, रात 10 बजे तक स्टेडियम खुले रहने के दिए निर्देश

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गुरुवार को घोषणा की कि दिल्ली सरकार के अधीन आने वाले सभी खेल परिसर रात 10 बजे तक खुले रहेंगे ताकि सभी खिलाड़ी देर तक अभ्यास कर सकें।

मुख्यमंत्री के निर्णय को सार्वजनिक करते हुए उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट किया, “हमें समाचार रिपोर्टों के ज़रिये पता चला है कि कुछ खेल परिसर जल्दी बंद हो जाते हैं जिससे देर रात तक अभ्यास करने की इच्छा रखने वाले खिलाड़ियों को असुविधा हो रही है। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली सरकार के सभी खेल परिसर को खिलाड़ियों के लिये रात 10 बजे तक खुला रखने का निर्देश दिया है।”

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

पिछले IPL के हीरो रहे हर्षल पटेल ने आखिरकार बैंगलोर को पहुंचाया क्वालिफायर्स में

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos