0-5 की करारी हार के बाद भारतीय महिला टीम उबेर कप से हुई बाहर

Uber Cup: India lose to China 0-5 in their final Group stage clash



PS: All Chinese players/pairs are Top 10 in World rankings; India have fielded a depleted squad (No Sindhu, Treesa/Gayatri, Ashwini/Tanisha)



India have qualified for QF at 2nd place from Group A #UberCup pic.twitter.com/foHlv3965S