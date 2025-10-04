World Para Athletics Championships: स्वर्ण जीत के साथ चमके भारत के सितारे सिमरन शर्मा और निषाद कुमार

COULD YOU EVER BELIEVE IT? AN INDIAN IS 100M WORLD CHAMPION FT. SIMRAN— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 3, 2025
India's Simran Sharma with Personal Best time of 11.95s in clinched the Gold Medal in Women’s 100m at World Para Athletics C'ship 2025!
Simran Sharma (with guide Umar Saifi) blazes to 11.95s PB to win GOLD in Women’s 100m T12 at the Para Athletics World Championships!
#WATCH | Delhi | On winning a Gold medal in the 100-meter race at the World Para Athletics Championship 2025, Paralympic medallist Simran Sharma says, "I used to think of myself as unlucky in 100m because something or the other used to happen every time. But finally, I won a gold…