सुनील छेत्री के बिना King’s Cup Final में नहीं जा सकी भारतीय टीम, तीसरे स्थान के लिए रविवार को Lebanon से होगा मुक़ाबला

, शुक्रवार, 8 सितम्बर 2023 (16:50 IST)
King’s Cup में सुनील छेत्री के बिना खेल रही भारतीय टीम (Indian Football Team) ने विवादास्पद पेनल्टी पर एक गोल गंवाया और अपने से ऊंची रैंकिंग (70th) वाली ईराक टीम को पहली हार हराने में नाकाम रही। उन्हें किंग्स कप में गुरुवार को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में हार झेलनी पड़ी। अब वे तीसरे स्थान के लिए रविवार को अगला मुकाबला Lebanon के खिलाफ खेलेंगे किंग्स कप फाइनल, ईराक और थाईलैंड के बीच खेला जाएगा ।
भारतीय टीम 79वें मिनट तक 2-1 से आगे थी जब रैफरी ने ईराक को पेनल्टी दी । ईराकी स्ट्राइकर ऐमेन गाधबान बाक्स में दो डिफेंडरों से भिड़ गए थे । यह पेनल्टी बन नहीं रही थी लेकिन ऐमेन ने इस पर गोल लगाकर स्कोर 2-2 से बराबर कर दिया ।
टूर्नामेंट के नियमों के अनुसार निर्धारित समय तक स्कोर बराबर रहने पर मैच पेनल्टी शूट आउट में जाता है क्योंकि इसमें अतिरिक्त समय का प्रावधान नहीं होता।
निर्धारित समय के बाद स्कोर 2-2 से बराबर होने के बाद, मैच पेनल्टी पर आ गया और भारत के ब्रैंडन फर्नांडिस (Brandon Fernandes) स्पॉट किक से चूक गए, जिससे भारत इराक के खिलाफ आठ मुकाबलों में सातवीं बार हारा। 
 
अपने बच्चे के जन्म के कारण टूर्नामेंट में नहीं खेल रहे सुनील छेत्री के बिना भी भारत ने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। भारतीय टीम फीफा रैंकिंग में 99वें और ईराक 70वें स्थान पर रहे । (India's Ranking in FIFA)

महेश नाओरेम (Naorem Mahesh) ने 16वें मिनट में भारत को बढत दिलाई जिसे करीम अली ने 28वें मिनट में पेनल्टी पर गोल करके उतारा ।
 
ईराक के कप्तान जलाल हसन (Jalal Hassan) के आत्मघाती गोल पर भारत ने 51वें मिनट में बढत बनाई जो बाद में ऐमेन ने उतार दी ।
 
इस हार के साथ भारत का इस साल 11 मैचों का विजय अभियान भी थम गया ।
 
इस मैच से पहले भारत और ईराक का सामना सात बार हुआ था जिसमें से छह बार ईराक जीता था जबकि एक मैच ड्रॉ रहा था ।

