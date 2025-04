ISSF विश्व कप में भारत ने जीते सात पदक, दो स्वर्ण, चार रजत और एक कांस्य

Simranpreet Kaur Brar added another medal to India's tally at the #ISSF World Cup 2025 in Lima, Peru, bagging a Silver in the Women's 25m Pistol Rapid Fire. She shot 33 in the final to secure the 2nd place.



Tremendous effort & precision under pressure!#IndianShooting… pic.twitter.com/DfaHOhc9eS