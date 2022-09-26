Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

भारतीय महिला घुड़सवारों ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास, सिर्फ इन 2 देशों से रहीं पीछे

सोमवार, 26 सितम्बर 2022 (13:21 IST)
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय घुड़सवारी टीम ने जॉर्डन के वाडी रम में महिलाओं की अंतरराष्ट्रीय टेंट पेगिंग चैम्पियनशिप में पदार्पण में ऐतिहासिक कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया।भारतीय टीम में रितिका दहिया, प्रियंका भारद्वाज और खुशी सिंह शामिल थीं।

भारतीय घुड़सवारी महासंघ (ईएफआई) द्वारा जारी विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार इसमें कुल 14 देशों ने हिस्सा लिया और भारतीय टीम ने पदार्पण में ही अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज करायी, टीम ने 136 अंक हासिल किये। भारतीय टीम स्वर्ण पदक विजेता दक्षिण अफ्रीका (170.5 अंक) और दूसरे स्थान पर रही ओमान (146 अंक) से पीछे रही।
प्रतियोगिता के पहले दिन कप्तान दहिया और भारद्वाज ने व्यक्तिगत और पेयर्स लांस स्पर्धा में हिस्सा लिया। टीम पहले दिन के अंत में सातवें स्थान पर चल रही थी।दूसरे दिन भारत ने व्यक्तिगत और टीम स्वोर्ड स्पर्धा में हिस्सा लिया और 24 अंक से दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया। व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में खुशी सिंह ने 18 अंक से पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया।

दूसरे दिन के शानदार प्रदर्शन के बूते भारत तालिका में चौथे स्थान पर पहुंच गया।टीम ने तीसरे दिन रिंग, पेग और स्वोर्ड स्पर्धा में हिस्सा लिया, जिसमें टीम दूसरे स्थान पर रही।इस निरंतर अच्छे प्रदर्शन की बदौलत भारतीय टीम ओवरआल तीसरे स्थान पर रहकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय टेंट पेगिंग महासंघ प्रतियोगिता में पदार्पण में ऐतिहासिक कांस्य पदक जीतने में सफल रही। (भाषा)

