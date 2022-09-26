भारतीय महिला घुड़सवारों ने ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास, सिर्फ इन 2 देशों से रहीं पीछे

प्रतियोगिता के पहले दिन कप्तान दहिया और भारद्वाज ने व्यक्तिगत और पेयर्स लांस स्पर्धा में हिस्सा लिया। टीम पहले दिन के अंत में सातवें स्थान पर चल रही थी।दूसरे दिन भारत ने व्यक्तिगत और टीम स्वोर्ड स्पर्धा में हिस्सा लिया और 24 अंक से दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया। व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में खुशी सिंह ने 18 अंक से पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया।
Heartiest Congratulations to Team India who has clenched a historic Bronze medal at the Women International Tent Pegging Championship ( Grand Prix ) that was being held at Jordan from 22nd - 24th September 2022.#womenchampions #itpf #tentpegging #bronze #champions #equestrian pic.twitter.com/TD0o6WX03i— Equestrian Federation Of India (@Efi_India) September 25, 2022