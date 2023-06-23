Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Special Olympics में भारत का डंका, मेडल की गिनती पहुंची 50 पार (Video)

शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2023 (13:04 IST)
Special Olympics स्पेशल ओलंपिक विश्व खेल 2023 में Indian contingent भारतीय दल ने 50 पदक का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। आयोजन के चौथे दिन बुधवार को भारत के पास एथलेटिक्स, साइक्लिंग, पावरलिफ्टिंग, रोलर स्केटिंग और तैराकी में 15 स्वर्ण, 27 रजत और 13 कांस्य सहित कुल 55 पदक थे।

पदकों की बरसात तैराकी और साइक्लिंग से शुरू हुई। भारत ने तैराकी में जहां पांच पदक (तीन स्वर्ण, एक रजत और एक कांस्य) जीते, वहीं साइक्लिंग में छह (तीन स्वर्ण, दो रजत, एक कांस्य) पदक हासिल किये।
भारत के लिये साइक्लिंग में पहला पदक नील यादव ने 50 किमी रोड रेस में कांस्य के रूप में हासिल किया। शिवानी, नील यादव और इंदू पारिख ने एक किमी टाइम ट्रायल में स्वर्ण जीता, जबकि कल्पना जेना और जयासीला अर्बुतराज ने चांदी अपने नाम की।
फ्रीस्टाइल तैराक दीक्षा जितेंद्र शिरगांवकर, पूजा गिरिधरराव गायकवाड़ा और प्रसद्धि कांबले ने स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर तैराकी में भारत के पदक लगभग दोगुने कर दिये। इसके अलावा माधव मदान ने 25 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल में स्वर्ण जीतकर अपने खाते में एक और पदक जोड़ा, जबकि सिद्धांत मुरली कुमार ने 25 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल में कांस्य का तमगा प्राप्त किया।

सोनीपत के खिलाड़ी साकेत कुंडू ने मिनी जैवलिन लेवल बी में रजत पदक जीता। लिटिल एंजल्स स्कूल के छात्र साकेत एक बहु-खेल एथलीट हैं। वह राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर टेबल टेनिस, फिगर स्केटिंग और एथलेटिक्स में प्रतिस्पर्धा करने के बाद भाला फेंक की ओर आये और एक कठिन शिविर से गुज़रने के बाद विश्व खेलों के लिये उनका चयन किया गया।मिनी जैवलिन आयोजन पहली बार विश्व खेलों में शामिल किया गया और साकेत ने सोना जीतकर इतिहास के पन्नों में अपना नाम दर्ज करवा लिया।(एजेंसी)

