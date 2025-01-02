Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मनु, गुकेश, हरमनप्रीत, प्रवीण को खेल रत्न, 32 खिलाड़ियों को अर्जुन पुरस्कार

हमें फॉलो करें मनु, गुकेश, हरमनप्रीत, प्रवीण को खेल रत्न, 32 खिलाड़ियों को अर्जुन पुरस्कार

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 2 जनवरी 2025 (15:51 IST)
निशानेबाज मनु भाकर, शतरंज विश्व चैम्पियन डी गुकेश, पुरूष हॉकी टीम के कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह और पैरा एथलीट प्रवीण कुमार को इस साल देश के सर्वोच्च खेल सम्मान मेजर ध्यानचंद खेलरत्न पुरस्कार के लिए चुना गया है।
 
बाईस वर्ष की मनु एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली स्वतंत्र भारत की पहली खिलाड़ी बनी जिन्होंने अगस्त में पेरिस ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल व्यक्तिगत और मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीता था।


पेरिस ओलंपिक में ही हरमनप्रीत सिंह की कप्तानी में भारत ने लगातार दूसरे ओलंपिक में पदक जीता।
 
अठारह वर्ष के गुकेश सबसे युवा विश्व चैम्पियन बने जो पिछले साल शतरंज ओलंपियाड में भारतीय टीम के ऐतिहासिक स्वर्ण पदक में भी सूत्रधार रहे थे।
 
पैरा हाई जंपर प्रवीण ने पेरिस पैरालम्पिक में टी64 वर्ग में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। यह उन खिलाड़ियों की श्रेणी है जिनका घुटने से नीचे एक या दोनों पैर नहीं होता है और वे दौड़ने के लिए कृत्रिम पैर पर निर्भर होते हैं।
 
खेल मंत्रालय ने एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा ,‘‘ विजेताओं को 17 जनवरी 2025 को राष्ट्रपति भवन में एक विशेष कार्यक्रम में पुरस्कार दिये जाएंगे।’’  (भाषा) 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

भारत का चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए पाकिस्तान नहीं जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण : वाटसन

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो