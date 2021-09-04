Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

गोल्ड और सिल्वर जीतने वाले नरवाल और अडाना को मिलेंगे 6 और 4 करोड़, PM मोदी से लेकर सचिन तक ने दी बधाई

webdunia
शनिवार, 4 सितम्बर 2021 (14:10 IST)
चंडीगढ़:हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने टोक्यो पैरालम्पिक खेलों में शनिवार को स्वर्ण जीतने वाले निशानेबाज मनीष नरवाल को छह करोड़ और रजत जीतने वाले सिंह राज अडाना को चार करोड़ रुपये का नगद पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की।

खट्टर ने नगद पुरस्कारों के अतिरिक्त दोनों पदक विजेताओं को सरकारी नौकरी देने का भी वादा किया। नरवाल और अडाना दोनों हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद के रहने वाले हैं। खट्टर ने कहा कि दोनों ने न केवल जिले और राज्य का बल्कि पूरे देश का नाम रौशन किया है

राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री और खेल जगत ने नरवाल और अडाना की तारीफ की

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ खेल जगत ने तोक्यो पैरालम्पिक में निशानेबाजी मिश्रित 50 मीटर पिस्टल एसएच1 स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण और रजत पदक जीतने वाले मनीष नरवाल और सिंहराज सिंह अडाना की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि भारतीय खेलों के लिये यह खास पल है।

विश्व रिकॉर्डधारी उन्नीस वर्ष के नरवाल ने पैरालम्पिक का रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए 218 . 2 स्कोर करके स्वर्ण पदक जीता। वहीं पी1 पुरूषों की एस मीटर एयर पिस्टल एसएच1 स्पर्धा में मंगलवार को कांस्य जीतने वाले अडाना ने 216 . 7 अंक बनाकर रजत पदक अपने नाम किया । इसके साथ ही अडाना एक ही खेलों में दो पदक जीतने वाले चुनिंदा खिलाड़ियों में शामिल हो गए ।
राष्ट्रपति भवन ने राष्ट्रपति कोविंद के हवाले से ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘ निशानेबाजी में स्वर्ण पदक जीत कर युवा मनीष नरवाल ने भारतीयों को गौरवान्वित किया है और पैरालंपिक में तिरंगे का मान ऊंचा रखा है।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ आपने इतने कम उम्र में अत्यधिक प्रतिभा और समर्पण का प्रदर्शन किया है। आपको हार्दिक बधाई। भविष्य में आप और ख्याति अर्जित करें। ’’
राष्ट्रपति ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में अडाना की सराहना करते हुए कहा ,‘‘ आपके असाधारण प्रदर्शन के लिये बधाई । आप भविष्य में और जीत हासिल करें ।
वहीं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ तोक्यो पैरालम्पिक में जीत का सिलसिला जारी है। युवा और बेहद प्रतिभाशाली मनीष नरवाल की शानदार उपलब्धि । उनका स्वर्ण पदक भारतीय खेलों के लिये खास पल है । उन्हें बधाई और भविष्य के लिये शुभकामना।’’
वहीं उन्होंने आगे कहा ,‘‘ शानदार सिंहराज सिंह अडाना ने फिर यह कर दिखाया। उन्होंने एक और पदक जीता और इस बार मिश्रित 50 मीटर पिस्टल एसएच1 में पदक जीता। भारत को उनकी उपलब्धि पर गर्व है । उन्हें बधाई और भविष्य के लिये शुभकामना।’’

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने दोनों को बधाई देते हुए कहा ,‘‘ मनीष की स्वर्णिम सफलता से देश में उमंग है और सिंहराज ने एक और पदक जीतकर भारत को फिर गौरवान्वित किया । भारत को दोनों खिलाड़ियों की सफलता पर गर्व है । मैं दोनों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूं ।’’

खेलमंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा ,‘‘ भारत के लिये पदकों की बौछार । अभी तक 15 पदक हो चुके हैं । शानदार सिंहराज ने रजत जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया ।’’

ओलंपिक की व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में भारत के लिये पहला स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले निशानेबाज अभिनव बिंद्रा ने कहा ,‘‘ भारत के लिये स्वर्ण और रजत । यह सपने जैसा है । मनीष नरवाल को स्वर्ण और सिंहराज सिंह अडाना को रजत । अद्भुत । दोनों को बधाई ।’’
चैम्पियन क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा ,‘‘ मनीष नरवाल को पहले स्थान और सिंहराज अडाना को दूसरे स्थान पर रहने के लिये बधाई । हमारे पैरा एथलीटों को भविष्य में और कामयाबी तथा पहचान मिलने के लिये शुभकामनायें ।’’

बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने कहा ,‘ भारत के लिये अद्भुत पल । एक बार फिर एक स्पर्धा में दो पदक । मनीष नरवाल और सिंहराज अडाना को बधाई ।’

