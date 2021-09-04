गोल्ड और सिल्वर जीतने वाले नरवाल और अडाना को मिलेंगे 6 और 4 करोड़, PM मोदी से लेकर सचिन तक ने दी बधाई

राष्ट्रपति भवन ने राष्ट्रपति कोविंद के हवाले से ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘ निशानेबाजी में स्वर्ण पदक जीत कर युवा मनीष नरवाल ने भारतीयों को गौरवान्वित किया है और पैरालंपिक में तिरंगे का मान ऊंचा रखा है।’’
Young Manish Narwal has done India proud by winning a shooting gold medal and making the tricolor fly high at the #Paralympics! You've shown immense talent and dedication at a very young age. Heartiest congratulations! May you win many laurels in the future.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2021
राष्ट्रपति ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में अडाना की सराहना करते हुए कहा ,‘‘ आपके असाधारण प्रदर्शन के लिये बधाई । आप भविष्य में और जीत हासिल करें ।
Singhraj Adana wins a silver medal and adds to his bronze winning performance in Tokyo #Paralympics. Congratulations for your exceptional performances. May you enjoy many more victories in the future.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2021
Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021वहीं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ तोक्यो पैरालम्पिक में जीत का सिलसिला जारी है। युवा और बेहद प्रतिभाशाली मनीष नरवाल की शानदार उपलब्धि । उनका स्वर्ण पदक भारतीय खेलों के लिये खास पल है । उन्हें बधाई और भविष्य के लिये शुभकामना।’’
The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/EWa9gCRaor
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021वहीं उन्होंने आगे कहा ,‘‘ शानदार सिंहराज सिंह अडाना ने फिर यह कर दिखाया। उन्होंने एक और पदक जीता और इस बार मिश्रित 50 मीटर पिस्टल एसएच1 में पदक जीता। भारत को उनकी उपलब्धि पर गर्व है । उन्हें बधाई और भविष्य के लिये शुभकामना।’’
चैम्पियन क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा ,‘‘ मनीष नरवाल को पहले स्थान और सिंहराज अडाना को दूसरे स्थान पर रहने के लिये बधाई । हमारे पैरा एथलीटों को भविष्य में और कामयाबी तथा पहचान मिलने के लिये शुभकामनायें ।’’
Our dream run at the #Paralympics continues!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2021
Kudos to Manish Narwal on winning and @AdhanaSinghraj bagging in the Men's 50m Pistol event.
Wishing our para athletes even more success and recognition in the future. pic.twitter.com/lH64zq5DK1