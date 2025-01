भारत के पहले पैरालम्पिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता को जब मिला अर्जुन पुरस्कार तो सबकी आंखें हो गईं नम (Video)

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) to Shri Murlikant Rajaram Petkar for his outstanding achievements in Para-Swimming. A true inspiration to all.@rashtrapatibhvn @Media_SAI @MIB_India @PIB_India @YASMinistry @IndiaSports #NationalSportsAwards2024… pic.twitter.com/XrfAguwpTZ