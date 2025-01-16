Select Your Language

भारतीय महिला टीम खोखो विश्व कप के क्वार्टरफाइनल में

भारतीय महिला टीम खोखो विश्व कप के क्वार्टरफाइनल में

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 16 जनवरी 2025 (11:30 IST)
Kho Kho World Cup : दक्षिण कोरिया को करारी शिकस्त देने वाली भारतीय महिला टीम ने बुधवार को यहां ईरान पर 100-16 की शानदार जीत से खोखो विश्व कप के क्वार्टरफाइनल में प्रवेश किया।
 
प्रबल दावेदार भारतीय टीम इस आसान जीत से अपने ग्रुप में शीर्ष पर बनी हुई है।

भारत ने अश्विनी और मीनू की बदौलत पहले टर्न में 50 अंक जुटाए। टीम ने सभी चारों टर्न में ऐसा ही शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रखा।


सर्वश्रेष्ठ अटैकर मोबिना, सर्वश्रेष्ठ डिफेंडर मीनू और मैच की सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी कप्तान प्रियंका इंगले रहीं। (भाषा)

