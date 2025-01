भारतीय महिलाओं ने दक्षिण कोरिया को 157 अंकों से हराकर रचा इतिहास (Video)

#TeamIndia’s men and women are unstoppable — ruling the mat like true Sultans!



Stay updated on #KKWC2025 through our website https://t.co/fKFdZBc2Hy or download the app https://t.co/tn6b1dS5fQ iOS https://t.co/FCMbw9OUHX#TheWorldGoesKho #Khommunity #KhoKho… pic.twitter.com/PwIiLuOSf7