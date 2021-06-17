Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रोनाल्डो ने कोका-कोला की बोतल क्या हटाई, कंपनी को लग गया 4 अरब डॉलर का चूना (वीडियो)

webdunia
गुरुवार, 17 जून 2021 (07:10 IST)
बुडापेस्ट:पुर्तगाली सुपरस्टार क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो के यहां यूरोपीय चैम्पियनिशप में प्रेस कांफ्रेस के दौरान अपने सामने से कोका-कोला की बोतल हटाने से दुनिया की इस दिग्गज पेय पदार्थ कंपनी को चार अरब डॉलर का झटका लगा।
 
रोनाल्डो फिटनेस को लेकर काफी सतर्क रहते हैं और वह पहले भी कार्बोनेटिड पेय पदार्थों के प्रति अपनी असहजता के बारे में बात कर चुके हैं।
 
उन्होंने पुर्तगाल के सोमवार को हंगरी के खिलाफ शुरूआती मुकाबले से पहले प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में अपने सामने रखी कोका-कोला की कांच की दो बोतलों को एक तरफ हटा दिया।
 
यह वीडियो इसके बाद से वायरल हो गया है क्योंकि 36 साल के यूवेंटस के स्ट्राइकर ने कोका-कोला के बजाय पानी की बोतल को उठाया और पुर्तगाली भाषा में कहा, ‘अगुआ (पानी)’ और ऐसा लग रहा था कि वह एरिएटिड ड्रिंक्स के बजाय पानी को अपनाने की सलाह दे रहे थे।
मीडिया रिपोर्टों के अनुसार यूरो 2020 के अधिकारिक प्रायोजकों में से एक कोका-कोला के शेयर की कीमत इसके तुरंत बाद 56.10 डॉलर से 55.22 डॉलर घट गयी।
 
कोका-कोला का बाजार मूल्यांकन भी 242 अरब डॉलर से घटकर 238 अरब डॉलर हो गया जिसमें उसे चार अरब डॉलर का झटका लगा। इस घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कोका-कोला ने बयान में कहा, ‘‘हर कोई अपने स्वाद और जरूरतों के हिसाब से अपनी ड्रिंक्स चुनने का हकदार है।

यह छोटी सी घटना इतनी बड़ी हो जाएगी किसी ने सोचा भी न था। फुटबॉल फैंस ने इस पर बहुत ही फनी मीम्स बनाकर ट्विटर पर अपलोड किए। देखिए ट्विटर हैंडल्स की प्रतिक्रिया(भाषा)

