फाइनल में भारत के खिलाफ चीन का झंडा लहराते नजर आए पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी, खूब उड़ा मजाक

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 18 सितम्बर 2024 (14:10 IST)
(Photo/X)

Asian Champions Trophy : पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी हमेशा चर्चा का विषय बने रहते हैं और कई कारण बड़े ही दिलचस्प होते हैं। आए दिन उनमे से कुछ ऐसा भी करते हैं जिनकी वजह से वे सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल होते हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ जब भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने चीन को उन्हीं के घर पर एशियाई चैंपियंस टॉफी के फाइनल में हराकर पांचवी बार ख़िताब अपने नाम किया।

जीत के बाद कुछ ऐसे दृश्य सामने आए जहां वे चीन और भारत के मैच के दौरान चीन का झंडा लहराते हुए भारत के खिलाफ उन्हें सपोर्ट कर रहे थे और हैरान करने वाली बात तो यह है कि चीन पाकिस्तान को ही सेमी फाइनल में हराकर फाइनल में पंहुचा था। यह दृश्य देखने के बाद क्या था, वे एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग का शिकार बने, लोगों ने उनका खूब मजाक उड़ाया।  

मैच में कई बार भारत के खिलाफ भी फैसले लिए गए इसी वजह से पाकिस्तान के रेफरी हारून रशीद पर भेदभाव करने के आरोप लगे।  
 
पाकिस्तान टीम सेमीफाइनल में चीन के खिलाफ पेनल्टी शूटआउट हार गई थी, फिर वे साउथ कोरिया को 5-2 से हराकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 

मैच में क्या हुआ? 
मेजबान चीन को सिर्फ 1 गोल से हराकर भारत ने एशियाई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी डिफेंड की। भारत की ओर से एकमात्र गोल 53वें मिनट में आया जब खेल खत्म होने में सिर्फ 7 मिनट बचे थे। जुगराज सिंह ने अभिषेक के पास को नेट्स में डाल दिया। ज्यादातर पेनल्टी कोर्नर पर निर्भर भारतीय हॉकी टीम को इस बार एक मैदानी गोल ने जीत दिलाई।

 

