बैडमिंटन की इस जोड़ी ने लहराया तिरंगा, पहुंची विश्व चैंपियनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में (Video)

विश्व की सातवें नंबर की भारतीय जोड़ी ने खिताब के प्रबल दावेदारों और गत चैम्पियन होकी और कोबायाशी को सवा घंटे की अवधि में 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 से हराकर पुरुष युगल का पदक हासिल कर लिया। वर्ष 2011 में महिला युगल बैडमिंटन में ज्वाला गुट्टा और अश्विनी पोनप्पा की जीत के बाद अनुशासन में भारत का दूसरा विश्व चैंपियनशिप पदक है।
