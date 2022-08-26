Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बैडमिंटन की इस जोड़ी ने लहराया तिरंगा, पहुंची विश्व चैंपियनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में (Video)

शुक्रवार, 26 अगस्त 2022 (14:27 IST)
टोक्यो: भारत की शीर्ष बैडमिंटन जोड़ी चिराग शेट्टी और सात्विक साईराज रंकीरेड्डी शुक्रवार को विश्व के दूसरे नंबर के खिलाड़ी ताकुरो होकी और जापान के यूगो कोबायाशी को पराजित करके जीत का परचम लहराना जारी रखा और अब वे सेमीफाइनल में टोक्यो ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता मलेशियाई जोड़ी आरोन चिया और सोह वूई यिक से भिड़ेंगे।
विश्व की सातवें नंबर की भारतीय जोड़ी ने खिताब के प्रबल दावेदारों और गत चैम्पियन होकी और कोबायाशी को सवा घंटे की अवधि में 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 से हराकर पुरुष युगल का पदक हासिल कर लिया। वर्ष 2011 में महिला युगल बैडमिंटन में ज्वाला गुट्टा और अश्विनी पोनप्पा की जीत के बाद अनुशासन में भारत का दूसरा विश्व चैंपियनशिप पदक है।

चिराग-सात्विक की जोड़ी की इस जीत के साथ भारत के लिए यह 13वां पदक है।इससे पहले अंतिम आठ में जगह बनाने वाली भारतीय जोड़ी एम आर अर्जुन और ध्रुव कपिला तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त इंडोनेशियाई दिग्गज मोहम्मद अहसान और हेंड्रा सेतियावन से 8-21, 14-21 से हारकर प्रतियागिता से बाहर हो गयी।(वार्ता)

