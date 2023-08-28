फेंको तो ऐसा फेंको, सहवाग से लेकर SAI तक ऐसे मिले नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई संदेश

अभिनव बिंद्रा : बुडापेस्ट में विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में नीरज चोपड़ा को जीत दर्ज करने देखकर अपार गर्व का अनुभव हुआ। तुम्हारी प्रतिबद्धता और परिश्रम सभी के लिये मिसाल है। बधाई हो विश्व चैम्पियन। आपके जैसे सितारों के रहते भारत और चमक रहा है।’’
Immense pride watching Neeraj Chopra soar to victory at the World Championships in Budapest! Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all. Congratulations, World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 ! India shines brighter with stars like you.— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 28, 2023
Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the gold at the World Athletics Championship! May you continue to have the golden touch and bring more laurels for our country. Blessings always!@WeAreTeamIndia https://t.co/ZuSAlYSoJ1
— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 28, 2023महान एथलीट और भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ अध्यक्ष पी टी उषा : विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीतने पर नीरज चोपड़ा को बधाई। आप इस गोल्डन टच के साथ देश के लिये आगे भी उपलब्धियां हासिल करते रहे । हमेशा आशीष।’’
पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग : फेंको तो ऐसे फेंको कि चार लोग बोले क्या फेंका है यार । 88 . 17 मीटर दूर भाला फेंका और हमारे चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ने विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीता । जीत का सिलसिला जारी है ।’’
Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2023
88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues .pic.twitter.com/9TOFl4P6uM
भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (SAI) : विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप में नीरज चोपड़ा ने ऊंचे मानक कायम किये ।उन्होंने 88 . 17 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ इतिहास का रूख बदलते हुए स्वर्ण पदक जीता । इसके साथ ही वह विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बन गए । एक समय पर विश्व चैम्पियनशिप, डायमंड लीग और ओलंपिक स्वर्ण जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी । सलाम नीरज चोपड़ा । ’’
