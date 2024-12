त्रिशा जॉली-गायत्री गोपीचंद को रोमांचक मुकाबले में विश्व नंबर वन जोड़ी से मिली हार

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lose their first group match in BWF World Tour Finals 2024!!



The pair goes down against World No. #1 opponents Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning despite putting up a tough fight.



Score: 22-20, 20-22, 14-21



