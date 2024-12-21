Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मशहूर रेसलर रे मिस्टीरियो सीनियर का निधन, खेल जगत में शोक का माहौल

हमें फॉलो करें मशहूर रेसलर रे मिस्टीरियो सीनियर का निधन, खेल जगत में शोक का माहौल

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 21 दिसंबर 2024 (15:54 IST)
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Sr Passed Away : मशहूर मैक्सिकन रेसलर रे मिस्टरियो सीनियर का 66 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। परिवार के सदस्यों ने कल इसकी पुष्टि की है। वे WWE स्टार रे मिस्टेरियो जूनियर (Rey Misterio) के चाचा थे। दिग्गज रे मिस्टेरियो की निजी जिंदगी में दुखों का सैलाब खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है, कुछ हफ्ते पहले उन्होंने अपने पिता को खोया और अब अपने अंकल को।  
 
कुश्ती के दिग्गज, असली नाम मिगुएल एंजेल लोपेज़ डायस (Miguel Angel Lopez Dias) ने विश्व कुश्ती संघ सहित कई मैक्सिकन प्रचारों में अभिनय किया।
 
वे अपने भतीजे की तरह एक नकाबपोश रेसलर थे। वे रिंग में बड़े बड़े दिग्गजों को टक्कर देते नजर आते थे। उन्हें हराना आसान नहीं होता था। उनकी तकनीक बेहद शानदार थी। रे मिस्टरियो सीनियर अपनी फ्लाइंग स्टाइल किक के लिए मशहूर हैं। 
 
उन्होंने जनवरी 1976 में करियर की शुरुआत की थी और इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रो रेसलिंग रिवोल्यूशन, तिजुआना रेसलिंग और वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग एसोसिएशन के लिए कुश्ती लड़ी।
 
रे मिस्टरियो सीनियर ने मेक्सिको में लूचा लिब्रे (Lucha Libre) दृश्य में प्रसिद्धि प्राप्त की। वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग एसोसिएशन और लुचा लिब्रे एएए वर्ल्डवाइड जैसे प्रमुख संगठनों के साथ चैंपियनशिप खिताब अर्जित किए, जिन्हें अक्सर मेक्सिको के WWE समकक्ष माना जाता है। लूचा लिबरे मैक्सिकन पेशेवर कुश्ती है, और अपने रंग-बिरंगे नकाबपोश कलाकारों और एरिअल मूव्स के लिए जानी जाती है। उन्होने 2009 में आधिकारिक तौर पर WWE को अलविदा कहा था उनके उनकी विरासत को उनके भतीजे रे मिस्टेरियो जूनियर आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। 
 
 
लूचा लिब्रे एएए ने अपने एक बयान में कहा, “हम रे मिस्टेरियो सीनियर के नाम से मशहूर मिगुएल एंजेल लोपेज डायस के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हैं। हम उनके परिवारवालों के प्रति अपनी हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं और उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करते हैं।” 
 
सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त कीं और उन्हें याद किया



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम से बाहर होने पर टूट चुके हैं मैकस्वीनी, बुमराह ने किया था 4 बार आउट

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो