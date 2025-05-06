Dharma Sangrah

एथर एनर्जी के शेयर की बाजार में लिस्टिंग, कैसी रही शुरुआत?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 6 मई 2025 (12:35 IST)
ather energy share :  इलेक्ट्रिक दोपहिया वाहन विनिर्माता कंपनी एथर एनर्जी का शेयर अपने निर्गम मूल्य 321 रुपए से 2 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ मंगलवार को बाजार में सूचीबद्ध हुआ। बीएसई पर शेयर ने 1.57 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 326.05 रुपये पर शुरुआत की। बाद में यह 3.70 प्रतिशत चढ़कर 332.90 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। एनएसई पर यह 2.18 प्रतिशत चढ़कर 328 रुपए पर सूचीबद्ध हुआ।
 
एथर एनर्जी के आरंभिक सार्वजनिक निर्गम (आईपीओ) को बुधवार को बोली के अंतिम दिन 1.43 गुना अभिदान मिला था। कंपनी ने 2,981 करोड़ रुपए के आईपीओ के लिए 304-321 रुपए प्रति शेयर का मूल्य दायरा तय किया था। एथर एनर्जी लिमिटेड ने एंकर यानी बड़े निवेशकों से 1,340 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए हैं।
 
कंपनी का बाजार मूल्यांकन 12,110.53 करोड़ रुपए रहा। कंपनी ने अपने कर्मचारियों को हर शेयर पर 30 रुपए का डिस्काउंट दिया था। बाजार में लिस्टिंग से वे खासे उत्साहित नजर आ रहे हैं। 
 
एथर एनर्जी आईपीओ की आय का उपयोग महाराष्ट्र के पश्चिमी राज्य में अपनी नई फैक्ट्री की फंडिंग के लिए, रिसर्च और डेवलपमेंट, लोन चुकाने और सामान्य कॉर्पोरेट उद्देश्यों के लिए करेगी।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

