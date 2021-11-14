Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

आखिर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहला टी-20 विश्वकप जीत ही लिया, क्रिकेटर्स से लेकर फैंस ने दी बधाईयां

webdunia
रविवार, 14 नवंबर 2021 (23:36 IST)
90 का दशक जब खत्म हो रहा था तब एक ऐसी टीम का उदय हो रहा था जिसे हराने के लिए किसी टीम को हुनर तो चाहिए था लेकिन उस दिन भाग्य की भी जरूरत थी। इसके अलावा कुछ अंपायर के गलत फैसले। इनमें से अगर एक भी चीज नहीं हो तो इस टीम का नहीं हराया जा सकता। उस टीम का नाम था ऑस्ट्रेलिया।

टी- 20 विश्वकप में न्यूजीलैंड को हराने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया वही पुरानी टीम बनेगी या नहीं यह कहना जल्दबाजी होगी लेकिन उस पुरानी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की झलक फिंच की टीम ने दिखा दी।

महान खिलाड़ियों के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया इससे पहले साल 2015 का वनडे विश्वकप भी जीती लेकिन वह घरेलू परिस्थितियों में खेला गया था। इस कारण आज की जीत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए उस जीत से ज्यादा बड़ा बताया जा रहा है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की इस जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर विश्वभर के तमाम क्रिकेट फैंस ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को मजेदार अंदाज में बधाईयां दी।इसके अलावा पूर्व और वर्तमान के क्रिकेटर्स ने भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया को बधाई दी।


मिशेल मार्श (नाबाद 77) और डेविड वार्नर (53) के शानदार अर्धशतकों से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने न्यूज़ीलैंड को रविवार को एकतरफाअंदाज में आठ विकेट से पराजित कर पहली बार टी 20 विश्व कप का चैंपियन बनाने का गौरव हासिल कर लिया।

न्यूज़ीलैंड ने कप्तान केन विलियम्सन की 85 रन की कप्तानी पारी से टी 20 विश्व कप के फाइनल में रविवार को 20 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 172 रन का चुनौतीपूर्ण स्कोर बनाया जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 18.5 ओवर में दो विकेट पर 173 रन बनाकर खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया।
webdunia

ऑस्ट्रेलिया टी 20 विश्व कप को जीतने वाली छठी टीम बना है। न्यूज़ीलैंड को 2019 के वनडे विश्व कप के फ़ाइनल में इंग्लैंड से बॉउंड्री कॉउंटबैक पर हार का सामना करना पड़ा था लेकिन कीवी टीम ने आईसीसी विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फ़ाइनल में भारत को हराकर खिताब जीता। अब टी 20 विश्व कप के फ़ाइनल में उसका पहली बार चैंपियन बनने का सपना ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तोड़ दिया।

लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपने कप्तान आरोन फिंच को 15 रन के स्कोर पर गंवा दिया। फिंच मात्र पांच रन ही बना सके ,लेकिन इसके बाद वार्नर और मार्श ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 92 रन की साझेदारी कर टीम को जीत की तरफ अग्रसर कर दिया।

वार्नर 38 गेंदों पर चार चौकों और तीन छक्कों की मदद से 53 रन बनाकर टीम के 107 के स्कोर पर आउट हुए। लेकिन मार्श ने ग्लेन मैक्सवेल के साथ टीम को जीत की मंजिल पर पहुंचा दिया। मार्श ने 50 गेंदों पर नाबाद 77 रन में छह चौके और चार छक्के लगाए जबकि मैक्सवेल में 18 गेंदों पर नाबाद 28 रन में चार चौके और एक छक्का लगाया।

इससे पहले टॉस गंवाने के बाद पहले खेलते हुए विलियम्सन ने एक छोर पर टिके रहकर 48 गेंदों पर 10 चौकों और तीन छक्कों की मदद से 85 रन की सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी खेली और वेस्ट इंडीज के मार्लोन सैमुअल्स के 2016 के टी 20 विश्व कप के फ़ाइनल में नाबाद 85 रन बनाने के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर की बराबरी की।
webdunia

कीवी कप्तान ने पहले 10 ओवरों में 19 गेंदों पर मात्र 18 रन बनाये लेकिन उसके बाद उन्होंने अपने तेवर तीखे करते हुए 29 गेंदों में 67 रन ठोक डाले। विलियम्सन ने मिशेल स्टार्क के पारी के 16वें ओवर में चार चौके और एक छक्का उड़ाते हुए 22 रन बटोरे। वह चौथे बल्लेबाज के रूप में 18वें ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद पर जोश हेजलवुड के हाथों आउट हुए। हेजलवुड ने चार ओवर में मात्र 16 रन देकर तीन विकेट हासिल किये।

ओपनर मार्टिन गुप्तिल ने 35 गेंदों में तीन चौकों की मदद से 28 रन, डेरिल मिशेल ने आठ गेंदों पर एक छक्के के सहारे 11 रन, ग्लेन फिलिप्स ने 17 गेंदों पर एक चौके और एक छक्के के सहारे 18 रन, जेम्स नीशम ने सात गेंदों में एक छक्के के सहारे नाबाद 13 और टिम सिफर्ट ने छह गेंदों पर एक चौके की मदद से नाबाद आठ रन बनाये।

