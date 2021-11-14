आखिर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहला टी-20 विश्वकप जीत ही लिया, क्रिकेटर्स से लेकर फैंस ने दी बधाईयां

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021
Many Congratulations to Team Australia for such a brilliant performance and winning the ICC T20 trophy! #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 14, 2021
Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021
- Congratulations Australia
Deserving Champions #Cricket #T20WorldCupFinal— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2021
Congratulations to Australia on winning the @T20WorldCup I must admit I didn’t see them being the champion team this tournament. But they’ve silently gone under the radar and came up with the goods every time. Well Played Australia #ICCT20WC
— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 14, 2021
High time to say that we are the greatest team in cricket history!! #Australia pic.twitter.com/7u92op6Pw1
— Aussie Cricket (@Unstoppable_49) November 14, 2021
This Australian Team is not same anymore after 2007 Worldcup.
Meanwhile: #Australia— Jyran (@Jyran45) November 14, 2021
2015 2021 pic.twitter.com/9cbNghs0sP
IPL World Cup pic.twitter.com/Ah9EzCM6yO
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 14, 2021
Of course Australia has played very well, but we are less bitter about them winning the world cup this time because they have kicked Paxtan out of the tournament. #PKMKB #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCup
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 14, 2021
Missing added to the cabinet - #Australia are the champions of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021! #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/Bn87NAxoq4
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 14, 2021