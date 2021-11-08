Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ऐसी औपचारिकता बन गया है भारत और नामीबिया का मैच, ट्विटर पर आए मजेदार मीम्स

webdunia
सोमवार, 8 नवंबर 2021 (17:11 IST)
टी-20 विश्वकप के अंतिम लीग मैच में भारत और नामीबिया टीम का आमना सामना होगा। यह मैच एक औपचारिकता होगा क्योंकि सेमीफाइनल में जाने वाली 4 टीमें अब पक्की हो गई है। इंग्लैंड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, पाकिस्तान और न्यूजीलैंड।

अफगानिस्तान को रविवार को 8 विकटों से रौंदकर न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत का टी-20 विश्वकप का सफर खत्म कर दिया। भारत के ग्रुप से 2 टीमें सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची। पहली पाकिस्तान जो 10 अंको के साथ अपने 5 मैच में से एक भी मैच नहीं हारी।दूसरी न्यूजीलैंड जो 8 अंको के साथ 5 में से सिर्फ 1 मैच हारी।

भारत तीसरे स्थान पर है जिसने दो मैच गंवाए और उसके दो जीत के साथ कुल 4 अंक है। आज का मुकाबला भारत जीत भी जाता है तो उसके कुल 6 अंक हो सकते है। ऐसी स्थिती में उसकी जीत सिर्फ एक सांत्वना हो सकती है लेकिन सेमीफाइनल के लिए नाकाफी होगी।

इस बात को क्रिकेट फैंस भली भांति जानते हैं। यही कारण है वह अंतिम मैच के लिए ज्यादा उत्सुक नहीं है। लेकिन ट्विटर पर मजे जरूर ले रहे हैं।


चौथे नंबर पर अफगानिस्तान की टीम रही जिसको सिर्फ अपने से कमजोर स्कॉटलैंड और नामीबिया से 60 और 130 रनों से जीत मिली। नामीबिया और स्कॉटलैंड के मैच में नामीबिया 6 विकेट से विजयी रही थी।

नामीबिया और भारत की क्रिकेट में तो कोई तुलना नहीं है। आखिरी बार यह दोनों टीमें वनडे विश्वकप 2003 में आमने सामने हुई थी। लेकिन इतना जरूर कहा जा सकता है कि स्कॉटलैंड जैसे भारत के खिलाफ खेली नामीबिया उससे थोड़ा बेहतर खेल दिखा सकती है।

नामीबिया के एक खिलाड़ी है डेविड वीसे जो पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए टी-20 खेलते थे और अब नामीबिया के लिए क्रिकेट खेलते हैं। उनपर कई भारतीय दर्शकों की नजरें रहेंगी क्योंकि वह ही एक जाना पहचाना नाम इस टीम में है।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

