54 गेंदों पर रन ही नहीं लिया भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर उड़ा मजाक

webdunia
रविवार, 31 अक्टूबर 2021 (21:25 IST)
दुबई: कागजों पर दुनिया का सबसे मजबूत भारतीय बल्लेबाजी क्रम न्यूजीलैंड की अनुशासित गेंदबाजी के सामने बुरी तरह बिखर गया और आईसीसी टी20 विश्व कप के ‘क्वार्टर फाइनल’ माने जा रहे मुकाबले में विराट कोहली की टीम सात विकेट पर 110 रन ही बना सकी।

टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन का फैसला सही साबित हुआ। भारत के बल्लेबाजों ने गैर जिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेले और रन बनाने की भूख उनके भीतर नजर ही नहीं आई। पहले मैच में पाकिस्तान से दस विकेट से हारने के बाद भारत को सेमीफाइनल की दौड़ में बने रहने के लिये यह मैच करो या मरो का था।

भारत के अधिकांश बल्लेबाज डीप में आसान कैच देकर आउट हुए। भारतीय पारी में 54 डॉट गेंदें रही यानी कुल नौ ओवरों में रन ही नहीं बने । पिच में कोई खराबी नहीं थी लेकिन भारतीय टीम एक बार फिर चयन के मामले में चकमा खा गई। फॉर्म में चल रहे खिलाड़ियों पर भरोसा नहीं करना टीम प्रबंधन को महंगा पड़ा।
इस कारण भारतीय टीम के फैंस को ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा।
भारत के लिये सबसे बड़ा झटका रोहित शर्मा और विराट दोनों का खराब फॉर्म में रहना रहा। मध्यक्रम भी नहीं चल सका और इतने अहम मुकाबले में बतौर बल्लेबाज हार्दिक पंड्या नाकाम रहे । स्पिन गेंदबाजी को खेलने में महारथी माने जाने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाज फिरकी के जाल में फंस गए।

बायें हाथ के धीमे गेंदबाज मिशेल सेंटनेर ने चार ओवर में सिर्फ 15 रन दिये जबकि लेग स्पिनर ईश सोढी ने चार ओवर में 17 रन देकर दो विकेट लिये । दोनों ने मिलकर आठ ओवरों में महज 32 रन दिये।
webdunia

भारत का स्कोर आठ ओवर में तीन विकेट पर 40 रन था और पावरप्ले का बल्लेबाज कोई फायदा नहीं उठा सके । ईशान किशन ने ट्रेंट बोल्ट को बड़ा शॉट खेलने का प्रयास किया लेकिन सेंटनेर ने डीप स्क्वेयर लेग सीमा पर उनका कैच लपक लिया।

केएल राहुल (18) ने दो चौके लगाये लेकिन 16 गेंद क्रीज पर रहने के दौरान वह सहज नहीं दिखे। टिम साउदी की शॉर्ट गेंद पर पूल शॉट खेलने के प्रयास में वह सेंटनेर को कैच दे बैठे।
webdunia

रोहित शर्मा (14) को बैकवर्ड स्क्वेयर लेग पर एडम मिल्ने ने जीवनदान दिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने उसे छक्का लगाया। ईश सोढी को हालांकि ऐसा ही शॉट खेलने के प्रयास में वह मार्टिन गुप्टिल को कैच दे बैठे।कोहली को सोढी ने सीमारेखा पर बोल्ट के हाथों लपकवाया। पंड्या और ऋषभ पंत नाकाम रहे।
webdunia

 

