'यह खेल लोगों को जोड़ने के लिए है, 'पाक कीपर रिजवान ने भी किया भारतीय गेंदबाज शमी का समर्थन

इससे पहले कल क्रिकेट लीजेंड सचिन तेंदुलकर ने शमी का बचाव करते हुए ट्विटर पर कहा, “जब हम टीम इंडिया का समर्थन करते हैं तो हम हर उस खिलाड़ी का समर्थन करते हैं जो टीम इंडिया का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। मोहम्मद शमी एक प्रतिबद्ध और विश्व स्तरीय गेंदबाज हैं। किसी भी खिलाड़ी की तरह उनका भी एक खराब दिन हो सकता है। मैं शमी और टीम इंडिया का समर्थन करता हूं।' उनके साथ खेले हुए अनिल कुंबले ने भी शमी के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया।
The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world— Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 26, 2021
Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/3p70Ia8zxf
When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have.
I stand behind Shami & Team India.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2021
You are a champion bowler @MdShami11
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 26, 2021फेसबुक ने हटाए शमी के लिए उपयोग की गई अभद्र टिप्पणियां