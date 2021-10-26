Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

'यह खेल लोगों को जोड़ने के लिए है, 'पाक कीपर रिजवान ने भी किया भारतीय गेंदबाज शमी का समर्थन

webdunia
मंगलवार, 26 अक्टूबर 2021 (18:06 IST)
टी-20 विश्वकप में पाकिस्तान की भारत पर 10 विकेट से जीत के नायक रहे मोहम्मद रिजवान ने भारतीय गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी को मिले अपशब्दों की निंदा कर उनके समर्थन में ट्वीट लिखा है।

शमी की गेंदो पर लगातार चौके छक्के मारकर और अंत में 2 रन लेकर पाकिस्तान के लिए एतिहासिक जीत दिलाने वाले मोहम्मद रिजवान ने ट्वीट किया कि एक खिलाड़ी बहुत बलिदान और दबाव और कड़े संघर्ष के बाद अपने देश और लोगों का प्रतिनिधित्व कर पाता है। मोहम्मद शमी विश्व के चुनिंदा श्रेष्ठ यगेंदबाजों में से है। कृप्या कर अपने नायकों को सम्मान दें। यह खेल लोगों को पास लाता है दूर नहीं।
इससे पहले कल क्रिकेट लीजेंड सचिन तेंदुलकर ने शमी का बचाव करते हुए ट्विटर पर कहा, “जब हम टीम इंडिया का समर्थन करते हैं तो हम हर उस खिलाड़ी का समर्थन करते हैं जो टीम इंडिया का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। मोहम्मद शमी एक प्रतिबद्ध और विश्व स्तरीय गेंदबाज हैं। किसी भी खिलाड़ी की तरह उनका भी एक खराब दिन हो सकता है। मैं शमी और टीम इंडिया का समर्थन करता हूं।' उनके साथ खेले हुए अनिल कुंबले ने भी शमी के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया।

फेसबुक ने हटाए शमी के लिए उपयोग की गई अभद्र टिप्पणियां

भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ कल टी 20 विश्व कप मुकाबले में मिली 10 विकेट की हार के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर गालियों का सामना करना पड़ा लेकिन फेसबुक ने इन अभद्र टिप्पणियों को हटा लिया है।

फेसबुक कंपनी के प्रवक्ता ने कहा,“किसी को भी कहीं भी प्रताड़ित होने की जरूरत नहीं है और हम इस बात को अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर नहीं होने देना चाहते। हमने तत्काल भारतीय क्रिकेटर को निशाना बनाकर की गयी इन टिप्पणियों को तत्काल हटा दिया है। हम उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करना जारी रखेंगे जो सामाजिक संहिता का उल्लंघन करते हैं। हमने हाल ही में अपनी नीति की घोषणा की थी जो हस्तियों की सुरक्षा को बढ़ाती है।'

भारत को अपने पहले विश्व कप मुकाबले में 10 विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। भारतीय गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टी-20 विश्कप मैच में पूरी तरह बेअसर साबित हुए थे।

मोहम्मद शमी को विकेट तो मिला ही नहीं उल्टे उनको पाक सलामी बल्लेबाजों ने मिलकर टारगेट किया था। शमी ने अपने 3.5 ओवर में 11.21 की रन गति से 43 रन लुटाए। अपने स्पैल में वह सिर्फ 5 डॉट गेंदे डाल पाए। उनकी गेंदो पर 6 चौके और 1 छक्का पड़ा।

