अक्षर पटेल की जगह शार्दुल ठाकुर हुए टी-20 विश्वकप टीम में शामिल, हार्दिक की खराब फिटनेस रही कारण

webdunia
बुधवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2021 (17:26 IST)
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात और ओमान में 17 अक्टूबर से शुरू होने वाले टी20 विश्व कप के लिये भारतीय टीम में बुधवार को अक्षर पटेल की जगह तेज गेंदबाज आल राउंडर शारदुल ठाकुर को शामिल किया गया। ठाकुर (29 वर्ष) ने यूएई में खेली जा रही इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिये 18 विकेट चटकाकर प्रभावित किया है।

बीसीसीआई (भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड) के सचिव जय शाह ने एक बयान में कहा, ‘‘अखिल भारतीय सीनियर चयन समिति ने टीम प्रबंधन के साथ चर्चा के बाद शारदुल ठाकुर को मुख्य टीम में शामिल किया है। हरफनमौला अक्षर पटेल 15 सदस्यीय टीम का हिस्सा थे लेकिन अब वह ‘स्टैंड-बाय’ खिलाड़ियों की सूची में जुड़ जायेंगे। ’’

मुंबई इंडियंस के लिये खेलने वाले तेज गेंदबाज आल राउंडर हार्दिक पंड्या फिटनेस मुद्दों के कारण आइपीएल के दौरान गेंदबाजी नहीं कर रहे थे तो चयनकर्ता उनके लिये एक कवर चाहते थे।

चयन समिति के करीबी एक सूत्र ने पीटीआई से कहा, ‘‘चयनकर्ताओं को महसूस हुआ कि उनके पास एक तेज गेंदबाज की कमी थी और फिर हार्दिक पंड्या भी गेंदबाजी नहीं कर रहे थे तो उन्हें मुख्य टीम में एक आल राउंडर की जरूरत थी। ’’

सूत्र ने कहा, ‘‘अक्षर ‘स्टैंड-बाय’ के तौर पर बने रहेंगे और अगर रविंद्र जडेजा चोटिल हो जाते हैं तो वह फिर से मुख्य टीम में शामिल हो जायेंगे। जब तक जड्डू खेलते हैं तो अक्षर की जरूरत नहीं होगी। ’’चयनकर्ताओं ने हर्षल पटेल को भी भारतीय टीम के नेट गेंदबाजों में शामिल किया है।

बयान के अनुसार, ‘‘ये क्रिकेटर दुबई में टीम के ‘बायो-बबल’ से जुड़ेंगे और तैयारियों में ‘टीम इंडिया’ की मदद करेंगे : आवेश खान, उमरान मलिक, हर्षल पटेल, लुकमान मेरीवाला, वेंकटेश अय्यर, कर्ण शर्मा, शाहबाज अहमद और के गौतम। ’’भारतीय टीम 24 अक्टूबर को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अपने अभियान की शुरूआत करेगी।


इस बदलाव का कारण हार्दिक पांड्या का गेंदबाजी ना कर पाना रहा। दो साल पहले पीठ में स्ट्रेस फ्रैक्चर का शिकार होने वाले हार्दिक ने सर्जरी से वापसी के बाद ज्यादा गेंदबाजी नहीं की है। हरफनमौला हार्दिक पंड्या ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में अपनी फ्रेंचाइजी मुंबई इंडियन्स के लिए गेंदबाजी नहीं की। ऐसे में एक स्पिनर को त्याग कर टीम ने एक तेज गेंदबाज खिलाया जो बल्लेबाजी भी कर सकता है।

