विराट ने लगाया बाबर और रिजवान को गले तो ट्विटर पर यूं छिड़ा संग्राम

webdunia
सोमवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2021 (16:06 IST)
भारत पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला एक युद्ध की तरह होता है। कोई भी टीम दूसरे से हारना नहीं चाहती है। यही कारण है कि भारत पाक मैचों ने ना जाने कितने ही खिलाड़ियों के करियर बनाए और बर्बाद किए।

भारत पाकिस्तान मैच के दौरान कई बार खिलाड़ी आपस में उलझ जाते हैं। लेकिन कल मैच के बाद एक अलग नजारा देखने को मिला। पाकिस्तान की 10 विकेट से जीत के बाद विराट कोहली ने विकेटकीपर रिजवान को गले लगा लिया।
webdunia

विराट कोहली की यह तस्वीर ट्विटर पर काफी वायरल हुई। कुछ लोगों का यह विचार है कि युद्ध खत्म होने के बाद योद्धा आपस में हंस मुस्कुरा तो सकते ही हैं। आखिरकार भारत और पाक सेना भी कुछ खास त्यौहारों पर एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाती है। इस फोटो की कुछ लोगों ने तारीफ की।



वहीं दूसरी ओर कुछ विशुद्ध क्रिकेट फैंस इस तस्वीर से खफा भी हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे हालात में सिर्फ जीत के बाद औपचारिकता में हाथ मिलाया जा सकता था। पाक समर्थित आतंकवाद को भारत झेल रहा है और ऐसे में इस मैच को रोकने तक की आवाज भारत में उठी थी। क्रिकेट फैंस ने माना कि पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों को गले लगाने का कोई औचित्य नहीं बनता था।
webdunia

कुछ लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि यह खेल ही दुश्मनी का है अगर भारत और पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी आपस में गले मिलेंगे तो आगे चलकर इन मैचों का रोमांच खत्म हो जाएगा।



