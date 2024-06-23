Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

चैंपियन.. चैंपियन... ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराने के बाद अपने DJ Bravo के गाने पर अफगानिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों ने किया डांस [VIDEO]

हमें फॉलो करें Afghanistan players dance on dj bravo song

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 23 जून 2024 (14:27 IST)
(Credit : Mohammad Nabi Instagram)

Australia vs Afghanistan Dj Bravo : T20 World Cup 2024 के एक बड़े उलटफेर मैच में अफगानिस्तान ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया 21 रनों से हराया, जिसके बाद हर जगह बस अफगान के खिलाड़ियों के बहतरीन प्रदर्शन की तारीफ होती रही.अफगानिस्तान का ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराना सिर्फ उन्ही के लिए नहीं बल्कि क्रिकेट को पसंद करने वाले और क्रिकेट से जुड़े हर एक शख्स के लिए बड़ी बात थी.

साथ ही तारीफ हुई वेस्ट इंडीज के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी DJ Bravo की जो अफगानिस्तान के बोलिंग कोच हैं.अफगानी खिलाड़ी अपने होटल वापस जाते समय अपनी टीम बस में डीजे ब्रावो के गाने 'चैंपियन' पर गाते और नाचते नजर आए। जिसका वीडियो हर जगह वायरल हो रहा है.


सेमी फाइनल की दौड़ हुई रोमांचक 
 
अफगानिस्तान की इस जीत ने सुपर-आठ ग्रुप-1 में सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की जंग को रोमांचक हो गई है।
 
 
ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अपना आखिरी सुपर-आठ मुकाबला भारत के साथ और अफगानिस्तान को बंगलादेश के खिलाफ खेलना है। दोनों ही टीमों को जीत की जरूरत होगी। दोनों के हारने पर नेट रन रेट के आधार पर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने का निर्णय होगा।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

पैट कमिंस ने टी20 विश्व कप में लगातार दूसरी हैट्रिक लगाई

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos