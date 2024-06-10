Select Your Language

IND vs PAK : मलिक ने इमाद वसीम पर जानबूझकर गेंदें बर्बाद करने का लगाया आरोप

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 10 जून 2024 (12:24 IST)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 : पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान सलीम मलिक (Salim Malik) ने इमाद वसीम (Imad Wasim) पर भारत के खिलाफ टी20 विश्व कप के मैच में जानबूझकर गेंदें बर्बाद करने का आरोप लगाया है।
 
पाकिस्तान की टीम न्यूयॉर्क में रविवार को खेले गए मैच में 120 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए सात विकेट पर 113 रन ही बना पाई। इस बीच उसने 59 गेंद पर कोई रन नहीं बनाया। भारत ने यह मैच छह विकेट से जीता।वसीम ने 23 गेंद पर 15 रन बनाए।
 
मलिक ने कहा,‘‘आप उसकी (वसीम) पारी पर गौर करो तो ऐसा लगता है कि वह रन बनाने के बजाय गेंदें बर्बाद कर रहा है और लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए चीजों को मुश्किल बना रहा है।’’


ALSO READ: IND vs PAK : पुरानी आदतें जल्दी कहां पीछा छोड़ती हैं भला, पाकिस्तान टीम का कैच छोड़ने का सिलसिला जारी


X (पूर्व Twitter) पर भी ट्रोल हुए Imad Wasim

मैच की बात करें तो अमेरिका में पाकिस्तान टीम ने टॉस जीत आकर भारत को बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया था, भारत ने हिलते डुलते सिर्फ 119 रन ही बनाए, बल्लेबाजी में ऋषभ पंत के अलावा किसी का भी प्रदर्शन ठीक नहीं रहा, उन्होंने 42 रनों की पारी खेली लेकिन इस दौरान भी पाकिस्तान टीम ने अपना स्वाभाविक खेल खेलते हुए उनके 4 कैच छोड़े जिससे उन्हें जीवनदान मिला, भारत के मात्र 120 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए पाकिस्तान की टीम जसप्रीत बुमराह (14 रन पर तीन विकेट) और हार्दिक पंड्या (24 रन पर दो विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी के सामने सात विकेट पर 113 रन ही बना सकी।

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK : आदत से मजबूर रोहित शर्मा, टॉस के वक्त किया फिर कुछ ऐसा, लोट पोट हुई पब्लिक

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK : गर्व है इस बात पर कि Jasprit Bumrah भारत के लिए खेलते हैं, भारत की जीत पर भावुक हुए फैन्स


 


