IND vs PAK : Fitness Test के साथ IQ Test कराओ, मैच के बाद पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों पर बने Memes, नहीं रुक पाएगी हंसी

Before any player comes into the Pakistan team. They should do 2 tests. 1) fitness test 2) IQ test No-one plays more brainless cricket than our team. #INDvPAK #PakistanCricket

they don't play against the other team, they play against themselves on who will play more shitter than the other and they succeed every single time. its been pakistan vs pakistan all this time. pic.twitter.com/RdPCOYp3F0