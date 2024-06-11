INDvsPAK मैच के दौरान सिख धर्म पर आपत्तिजनक बात कहने वाले पाक कमेंटेटर को हरभजन ने माफी मांगने पर किया मजबूर (Video)

कामरान ने पाकिस्तान की पारी के दौरान यह टिप्पणी की। पाकिस्तान को तब 120 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए अंतिम ओवर में 17 रन की जरूरत थी। अर्शदीप ने अपनी भूमिका अच्छी तरह से निभाई और भारत ने यह मैच 6 रन से जीता।
I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 10, 2024
हरभजन ने कहा,‘‘आपको अपना गंदा मुंह खोलने से पहले सिखों का इतिहास जान लेना चाहिए। हम सिखों ने आपकी माताओं और बहनों को बचाया जब उन्हें आक्रमणकारियों ने अगवा कर लिया था। समय 12 बजे का था। शर्म आनी चाहिए आप लोगों को.. कुछ तो आभार मानिए।’’ (भाषा)
Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024