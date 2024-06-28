Select Your Language

जीत के बाद भावुक हुए रोहित शर्मा, कोहली ने संभाला, वीडियो देख फैन्स भी हुए इमोशनल

IND vs ENG : इंग्लैंड को 68 रनों से हराकर भारत टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के सेमी फाइनल में पहुंची

कृति शर्मा

, शुक्रवार, 28 जून 2024 (12:17 IST)
Rohit Sharma got Emotional IND vs ENG Semi Final : रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के दो स्तंभ, जिनके कुछ फैन्स हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर विवाद छेड़ने के लिए कहते रहते हैं कि दोनों के बीच रिफ्ट है, लेकिन रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने हमेशा दर्शाया है कि चाहे ऑन ग्राउंड हो या ऑफ ग्राउंड वे हमेशा एक साथ मिलकर काम करते हैं, एक दूसरे का ख्याल रखना जानते हैं और एक दूसरे का सम्मान करते हैं। 27 जून को खेले गए एक बड़े ही रोमांचक मैच में भारत इंग्लैंड को सेमीफाइनल में हराकर 10 साल बाद फाइनल में पहुंची।

रोहित शर्मा जो अब तक सारे टी20 वर्ल्ड कप का हिस्सा रहे हैं, मैच जीतने के बाद इमोशनल हो गए। जब औपचारिक तौर पर इंग्लैंड के खिलाड़ियों से हाथ मिलाने के बाद भारतीय खिलाड़ी ड्रेसिंग रूम की और जा रहे थे, रोहित शर्मा ड्रेसिंग रूम के बाहर बैठे इस दौरान उनकी आँखों में ख़ुशी के आंसू थे, विराट ने जब उन्हें देखा और कंधे पर हाथ रखा तो कप्तान ने अपने हाथ से अपने आंसू पोंछे, विराट कोहली ने इस दौरान उन्हें हंसाने की भी कोशिश की।

रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का यह वीडियो फैन्स को भी बेहद इमोशनल कर गया और करता भी कैसे न, 2023 के वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप और वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में फाइनल में हारने के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने मेहनत से भारतीय टीम को एक बार और ICC टूर्नामेंट में फाइनल तक पहुंचाया है।



2013 में भारत ने अपनी आखिरी ICC ट्रॉफी जीती थी उसके बाद से सूखा पड़ा हुआ है, फैन्स इस सूखे को खत्म होते तो देखना ही चाहते हैं लेकिन यह चाहते हैं कि अपने करियर के कुछ आखिरी सालों में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली के साथ ICC ट्रॉफी उठाएं। 

देखें फैन्स ने इस मोमेंट पर कैसे रियेक्ट किया



