पंजशीर पर पाकिस्तान ने बरसाए बम, तालिबान ने किया कब्जे का दावा, NRF ने कहा- हमारे लड़ाके हर कोने में मौजूद

webdunia
सोमवार, 6 सितम्बर 2021 (11:00 IST)
काबुल। आतंकवादी संगठन तालिबान और आतंक का पनाहगार पाकिस्तान के बीच गठजोड़ के सबूत आए दिन देखने को मिल रहे हैं। पाकिस्तानी वायु सेना ने पंजशीर में बमबारी की है। खबरों के मुताबिक यहां ड्रोन की सहायता से बमबारी भी की गई है। 
 
आमजन न्यूज ने पूर्व समांगन सांसद जिया अरियनजद के हवाले से कहा कि पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन ने स्मार्ट बमों का इस्तेमाल कर पंजशीर पर बमबारी की है। अमुरुल्ला सालेह के घर पर भी हमला किया गया है। 
उधर तालिबान ने पंजशीर पर कब्जे का दावा किया है। तालिबानी प्रवक्ता जबीउल्लाह मुजाहिद ने कहा- अफगानिस्तान को युद्ध से मुक्ति मिली। इस्लामी अमीरात के कब्जे में आया।
 
एनआरएफ के चीफ कमांडर सालेह मोहम्मद के मारे जाने का भी किया दावा। अज्ञात जगह छिपे हुए हैं अमरुल्ला सालेह। जबीउल्लाह मुजाहिद ने कहा- पंजशीर के लोग हमारे भाई हैं।
एनआरएफ ने दावे को बताया गलत : पंजशीर पर तालिबान के कब्जे को नार्दन एलायंस ने गलत बताया है। तालिबान के पंजशीर जीत के दावे को NRF ने खारिज किया, उसने कहा कि हमारे लड़ाके पंजशीर के हर कोने में मौजूद हैं।
पंजशीर में तालिबान को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे नेशनल रेजिस्टेंस फ्रंट का कमांडर और NRF के प्रवक्ता फहीम दश्ती की तालिबान से जंग में मौत हो गई है।
इस बात की जानकारी खुद NRF को तरफ से औपचारिक तौर पर दी गई। फहीम दश्ती के साथ ही पंजशीर के एक और ताकतवर जनरल अब्दुल वदोद जारा की भी मौत हो गई।

