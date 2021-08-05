Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ 'चक दे इंडिया', शाहरुख खान और फिल्म से जुड़कर ऐसे आए फनी ट्वीट्स

गुरुवार, 5 अगस्त 2021 (12:16 IST)
भारतीय हॉकी के लिए आज एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है। मनप्रीत के लड़ाकों ने 41 साल बाद ओलंपिक में हॉकी का सूखा खत्म कर दिया है। दिन की धड़कने बढ़ा देने वाले इस मैच के दौरान कुछ पल चक दे इंडिया फिल्म से मेल खाते थे। 
 
पहले ही विपक्षी टीम द्वारा लीड ले लेना इसके बाद उस लीड के बराबर आना। फिर वापस लीड बनाना और इसके बाद लीड कम होना। आखिरी चंद सेंकेड में मैच पेनल्टी शूट आउट में जाने का डर। खासकर श्रीजेश का आखिरी सेव फिल्म में दिखाया कैप्टन विद्या के आखिरी सेव से काफी मिलता जुलता है। 
 
इसका ही नतीजा रहा कि मैच खत्म होने के कुछ देर बाद ही ट्विटर पर चक दे इंडिया ट्रैंड करने लग गया। रियल और रील लाइफ को जोड़कर कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले। 


पिछले दिनों भी शाहरुख खान ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुए थे जब महिला हॉकी के कोच ने एक फोटो ट्विटर पर डाला था, जिसमें वह अपने परिवार से कह रहे थे कि उन्हें कुछ दिन और लगेंगे। इसके बाद शाहरुख खान ने खुद को कबीर खान (चक दे इंडिया) पूर्व कोच कह कर कोच को यह कहा कि लौटते वक्त थोड़ा सोना ले आइगा। इस बार तो धनतेरस भी 2 नवंबर को है। 
 
दिलचस्प बात यह है कि क्वार्टरफाइनल में महिला हॉकी टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मात दी थी और फिल्म में भी यह दिखाया गया था कि फाइनल में जाकर महिला हॉकी टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम को पेनल्टी शूट आउट में शिकस्त दी थी।
जब जश्न का माहौल पूरे भारत में शुरु हुआ तो खिलाड़ियों के परिवार वाले जिस गाने पर झूमते नजर आए वह गाना चक दे इंडिया फिल्म का टाइटल ट्रैक ही था। इससे पता चलता है कि जब जब हॉकी में भारत बड़ी उपलब्धि पाएगा तो यह फिल्म जीवंत हो उठेगी।

भारतीय हॉकी टीम के इस कारनामे पर महान ध्यानचंद जहां भी होंगे खुश होंगे

