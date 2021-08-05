ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ 'चक दे इंडिया', शाहरुख खान और फिल्म से जुड़कर ऐसे आए फनी ट्वीट्स

The indian keeper #Shreejesh did the right thing watched #ChakDeIndia yesterday and placed himself in the middle during the dying moments of the match. #hockeyindia— Troll Kit (@humurkatumur) August 5, 2021
Chak De India's Title track played in the stadium to celebrate India's victory#ChakDeIndia trending In India
Meanwhile Gold Moment & Tapan Das Stans be like: pic.twitter.com/DTuZjHJwru— Yug (@SRKian_yug) August 5, 2021
Bollywood usually makes movies after the event - this time round, the movie was made 14 years back. #ChakDeIndia
— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) August 2, 2021
All of us right now
Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey team on this momentous victory! #ChakDeIndia | #Hockey | #Tokyo2020 | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/0e2wKZS7SX
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 5, 2021
जब जश्न का माहौल पूरे भारत में शुरु हुआ तो खिलाड़ियों के परिवार वाले जिस गाने पर झूमते नजर आए वह गाना चक दे इंडिया फिल्म का टाइटल ट्रैक ही था। इससे पता चलता है कि जब जब हॉकी में भारत बड़ी उपलब्धि पाएगा तो यह फिल्म जीवंत हो उठेगी।
#WATCH | Punjab: Family members of hockey player Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the victory of Team India's match against Germany.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021
India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey in #TokyoOlympics. This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years. pic.twitter.com/tgmXaXMVsZ