ओवरस्टेपिंग, बारिश के कारण रुका खेल, डिस्कस थ्रो के दौरान दिखी क्रिकेट की परिस्थिती, कमलप्रीत सातवें स्थान पर

webdunia
सोमवार, 2 अगस्त 2021 (17:18 IST)
एथलेटिक्स में भारत कभी पदक नहीं जीत पाया , अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा था कि इस बार शायद एक पदक भारत के नाम होगा। लेकिन डिस्कस थ्रो के फाइनल में कमलप्रीत की एक गलती उनके ओलंपिक मेडल के सपने पर भारी पड़ सकती। 
 
डिस्कस थ्रो में राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड बना ओलंपिक में क्वालिफाय करने वाली कमलप्रीत कौर ने पूल बी में पहले प्रयास में 60.29, दूसरे में 63.97 और आखिर में 64 मीटर का थ्रो फेंका था और फाइनल में अपनी जगह बनाई थी।
 
सोमवार को हुए फाइनल में पहले प्रयास मे उन्होने 61 मीटर तक डिस्कस थ्रो फेंका। वहीं दूसरे प्रयास में उनसे एक गलती हो गई । उन्होंने दूसरे प्रयास के दौरान सर्कल से अपना पैर बाहर निकाल लिया और उसे फाउल करार दिया गया। 
 
इसे ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने ओवरस्टेपिंग के तरीके से समझा। जब कोई गेंदबाज गेंद डालता है और क्रीज से बाहर पैर निकाल देता है तो उसको ओवरस्टेपिंग कहा जाता है और नो बॉल करार दिया जाता है। 
 
तीसरे प्रयास से पहले बारिश ने व्यवधान डाला पर कमलप्रीत कौर मन ही मन मान चुकी थी कि यह गलती बहुत भारी पड़ सकती। कमलप्रीत आज कंधे पर पट्टा फील्ड पर उतरी थी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक उनके दाएं कंधे में चोट थी। 
 
हालांकि अभी कमलप्रीत के लिए आस खत्म नहीं हुई है। अगर वह टॉप 8 में बनी रही तो सभी खिलाड़ियों को तीन प्रयास और मिलेंगे। बहरहाल डिस्कस थ्रो के दौरा क्रिकेट मैच की परिस्थिती बनने पर ट्विटर पर बहुत से फनी कमेंट्स देखे गए।  खबर लिखे जाने तक क्रिकेट स्टेडियम की तरह ही सर्कल से पानी निकाला जा रहा था।


