ओवरस्टेपिंग, बारिश के कारण रुका खेल, डिस्कस थ्रो के दौरान दिखी क्रिकेट की परिस्थिती, कमलप्रीत सातवें स्थान पर

Good. Play stopped due to rain. Kamalpreet stays at no. 7 out of 12 after 2 attempts. Top 8 will get 3 more attempts after first 3 attempts (thanks to the commentator, mujhe nahi pata tha)— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 2, 2021
Koi Australia Se Super Sopper Bhejo Tokyo
— Shah (@Shahrcasm) August 2, 2021
Rain is here to again ruin India's chances. But, this time the sport is #DiscusThrow pic.twitter.com/HwPLeQ6DDA
— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 2, 2021
Ask her to cover the stadium with her gown.
#KamalpreetKaur#DiscusThrow pic.twitter.com/KPvs20rj6c
— Punologist (@Punology1) August 2, 2021
Surely they have to stop this discus throw event with all the rain. Athletes train for years to come here and it is unfair to get them to throw in these conditions
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2021