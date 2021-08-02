Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

चेहरे पर 13 टांके लगने के बाद सतीश कुमार को रिंग में उतरने से मना कर रहा था परिवार, उनका जवाब था दिल जीत लेने वाला

webdunia
सोमवार, 2 अगस्त 2021 (16:11 IST)
नई दिल्ली:युद्ध का मैदान हो या फिर रिंग फौजी का पीठ ना दिखाने का जज्बा हमेशा कायम रहता है। यह कह देना बहुत आसान रहता है कि मुक्केबाजी में पुरुष खिलाड़ी पदक लाने में विफल रहे। लेकिन कम ही फैंस देख पाते हैं कि वह किस परिस्थिती में लड़े।

भारत के हैवीवेट बॉक्सर सतीश कुमार को टोक्यो ओलंपिक के क्वार्टरफाइनल में हार के बाद बाहर होना पड़ा लेकिन उनके जज्बे को सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोग सलाम कर रहे हैं। ‘आर्मी मैन’ सतीश चेहरे पर 13 टांकों के साथ मुकाबले में उतरे थे और उनके परिवार में सभी उनसे मुकाबले से हटने को कह रहे थे लेकिन वह इसमें खेलना चाहते थे। उन्होंने इसकी वजह में दो टूक जवाब देते हुए कहा कि खिलाड़ी कभी हार नहीं मानता।
सेना के 32 साल के जवान सतीश ने कहा, ‘मेरा फोन बंद नहीं हो रहा, लोग बधाई दे रहे हैं जैसे मैंने जीत हासिल की हो। मेरा इलाज चल रहा है लेकिन मैं ही जानता हूं कि मेरे चेहरे पर कितने घाव हैं।’ सतीश को प्री क्वार्टरफाइनल के दौरान माथे और ठोड़ी पर दो गहरे कट लगे थे लेकिन इसके बावजूद उन्होंने उज्बेकिस्तान के सुपरस्टार बखोदिर जालोलोव के खिलाफ रिंग में उतरने का फैसला किया।
उन्होंने कहा, ‘मेरी ठोड़ी में सात टांके और माथे पर छह टांके लगे हैं। पर मरता क्या न करता, मैं जानता था कि मैं लड़ना चाहता था। वर्ना मैं पछतावे में ही जीता रहता कि अगर खेलता तो क्या होता। अब मैं शांत हूं और खुद से संतुष्ट भी हूं कि मैंने अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ दिया।’ दो बच्चों के पिता सतीश ने कहा, ‘मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे नहीं लड़ने को कहा था। मेरे पिता ने भी कहा कि ऐसे लड़ते हुए देखना दर्दनाक है। परिवार आपको दर्द में नहीं देख सकता लेकिन वे यह भी जानते हैं कि मैं ऐसा करना चाहता था।’

तो क्या उनके बच्चे मुकाबला देख रहे थे, उन्होंने कहा, ‘हां, मेरा एक बेटा है और एक बेटी जो पहली और दूसरी कक्षा में हैं। दोनों देख रहे थे। मुझे उम्मीद है कि उन्हें गर्व महसूस हुआ होगा।’ वह दो बार एशियाई खेलों में कांस्य पदक जीत चुके हैं। राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के रजत पदक विजेता और कई बार के राष्ट्रीय चैंपियन हैं। वह भारत की ओर से ओलंपिक में क्वालीफाई करने वाले पहले सुपर हैवीवेट मुक्केबाज भी बने।
बुलंदशहर के सतीश ने कहा, ‘जोलोलोव मुकाबले के बाद मेरे पास आए, उन्होंने कहा- अच्छा मुकाबला था। यह सुनकर अच्छा लगा। मेरे कोच ने भी कहा कि उन्हें मुझ पर गर्व है, किसी ने भी मेरे यहां तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद नहीं की थी।’ पूर्व कबड्डी खिलाड़ी सतीश सेना के कोचों के जोर देने पर मुक्केबाजी में आए। उन्होंने कहा कि वह भविष्य में भी इस तरह की चोट के बावजूद रिंग में उतरने में हिचकिचाएंगे नहीं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘खिलाड़ी होने का मतलब ही यही है कि आप हार नहीं मानते, कभी हार नहीं मानते।’

