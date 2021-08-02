चेहरे पर 13 टांके लगने के बाद सतीश कुमार को रिंग में उतरने से मना कर रहा था परिवार, उनका जवाब था दिल जीत लेने वाला

Tough like a rock ! He entered into ring with several stitches on face due to injury of last fight . Still faught like a champion against world number one . Wins or defeats don't decide a champion- will and determination do #SatishKumar pic.twitter.com/15DpdU23Dx— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) August 1, 2021
Subedar Major Satish Kumar is the epitome of Indian Army’s core ethos of— Shalini Singh Sengar (@Maverickmusafir) August 1, 2021
‘Naam, Namak, Nishaan’.He sustained injuries in pre-quarter final but still put up a fierce fight against reigning World & Asian champion Bakhodir Jalolov. Even Jalolov couldn’t stop himself from respecting+ pic.twitter.com/tcnIunZUNo
Olympic में सफलता को सब सलाम करते है लेकिन जो पीछे रह जाते है उनकी भी चर्चा जरूरी है
बॉक्सर सतीश कुमार ने चेहरे पर 13 टांके लगे होने के बाबजूद बहादुरी से रिंग में अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी का मुकाबला किया, कामयाब नही रहे लेकिन करोड़ों भारतीयों को प्रेरणा दे गए
We are Proud of you pic.twitter.com/6m3nN3qZch— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 1, 2021
Subedar Major Satish Kumar Boxer, despite injury & stitches on the eye, fought like a champion. You have done India all Indians proud. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/F3Ms7U5xL1— Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia Retd (@Ptr6Vb) August 2, 2021