Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

लवलीना को ट्विटर पर मिल रही हैं लगातार बधाइयां, पीएम मोदी ने कहा 'रिंग में आप हैं भारतीयों की प्रेरणा'

webdunia
बुधवार, 4 अगस्त 2021 (12:18 IST)
नई दिल्ली:प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ओलंपिक की मुक्केबाजी प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य पदक जीतने पर भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाज लवलीना बोरगोहेन को बुधवार को बधाई दी और कहा कि रिंग में उनकी सफलता कई भारतीयों को प्रेरित करती है।
 
लवलीना को तोक्यो ओलंपिक के महिला वेल्टरवेट वर्ग (69 किग्रा) के सेमीफाइनल में तुर्की की मौजूदा विश्व चैंपियन बुसेनाज सुरमेनेली के खिलाफ शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा। उन्हें कांस्य पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘बहुत शानदार मुकाबला किया लवलीना बोरगोहेन। बॉक्सिंग रिंग में उनकी सफलता कई भारतीयों को प्रेरित करती है। उनकी दृढ़ता और संकल्प प्रशंसनीय है। कांस्य पदक जीतने पर उन्हें बधाई। भविष्य के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।’’
लवलीना को मिले कांस्य पदक के साथ ही तोक्यो खेलों में भारत के हाथ तीसरा पदक लगा। इससे पहले भारोत्तोलन में मीराबाई चानू ने रजत जबकि बैडमिंटन में पीवी सिंधू ने कांस्य पदक जीता। लवलीना का पदक पिछले नौ वर्षों में भारत का ओलंपिक मुक्केबाजी में पहला पदक है।

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भी लवलीना को कांस्य पदक जीतने पर बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि लवलीना की मेहनत युवाओं और खासकर महिलाओं के लिए एक प्रेरणास्रोत बनेगी। 
उप राष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में कांस्य पदक हासिल करने पर मुक्केबाज लवलीना बोरगोहाई को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।श्री नायडू ने बुधवार को यहां जारी एक संदेश में कहा कि लवलीना का कौशल उनके उज्जवल भविष्य का संकेत करता है।

श्री नायडू ने कहा, “टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 में वेल्टर वेट वर्ग मुक्केबाजी में देश के लिए कांस्य पदक जीतने पर लवलीना बोरगोहाई को हार्दिक बधाई।आपका कौशल और जुझारू खेल आपके उज्जवल भविष्य के प्रति आशान्वित करते हैं। भावी सफलताओं के लिए हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।”

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंता विस्व सर्मा ने भी असम से पहला मेडल जीतने वाली महिला खिलाड़ी को बधाई दी। ट्विटर पर उन्होंने लिखा कि असम के इतिहास में उनका नाम सुनहरे अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा।
सत्तापक्ष और विपक्ष के कई बड़े नेताओं और खेल प्रिमियों ने भी लवलीना को बधाई दी। 


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

लवलीना बोर्गोहेन: असम के छोटे व्यापारी की बेटी ने 10 साल से कम की तैयारी में जीत लिया ओलंपिक मेडल

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos