लवलीना को ट्विटर पर मिल रही हैं लगातार बधाइयां, पीएम मोदी ने कहा 'रिंग में आप हैं भारतीयों की प्रेरणा'

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021
Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain! With your hard work and dogged determination, you have done the nation proud. Your Bronze medal in boxing at the Olympics Games will inspire the youth, especially young women, to battle with challenges and turn their dreams into reality.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 4, 2021
सत्तापक्ष और विपक्ष के कई बड़े नेताओं और खेल प्रिमियों ने भी लवलीना को बधाई दी।
Congratulations to Assam’s daughter @LovlinaBorgohai for bringing home the bronze medal in #Olympics boxing. Your name will be etched in golden letters in the history of Assam. The entire nation is proud of your phenomenal achievement. pic.twitter.com/HbKcXSryGf— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2021
Congratulations to Boxer #LovlinaBorgohain!
You’ve done the country proud.#DaughtersOfIndia
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 4, 2021
You fought like a Champ @LovlinaBorgohai.
Your hard work and passion to perform better for the country will surely motivate our youngsters. My heartiest congratulations to you on winning the Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/py7redd5mm
