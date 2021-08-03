Tokyo Olympics: सेमीफाइनल में मिली हार के बाद निशाने पर आए पीएम मोदी, ट्रोलर्स ने बताया 'पनौती'

बोलो जुबां केसरी #Panauti— Mithilesh Pandey (@mpandeyMP) August 3, 2021
The whole country was praying for the hockey team to win, except one #panauti#Panauti pic.twitter.com/cBdhCn5vHb
— Sikha singh (@SinghSngeeta) August 3, 2021
Indian men's hockey team lost semi final match against Belgium in #Olympics while #Panauti was watching the match Live.
Le People: pic.twitter.com/ypNllzh7bi— Baba MaChuvera (JPC for Rafale Deal) (@indian_armada) August 3, 2021
Indians requesting Modi Ji not to watch Womens Hockey match.#Panauti pic.twitter.com/8CLcZNtRm9
— Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) August 3, 2021
I remembered this moment when Modi twited during the match, Are modi ji match khatm hone tak ka wait kar liya karo. #panauti #panoti pic.twitter.com/YYebduLqLO
— Ragini (@Smriti07223699) August 3, 2021
This can't be just coincidence.
Remember Chandrayan - 2 evening?
All was going well and then he came.— Anup Agrawal (@anupagrawal23) August 3, 2021
#Panauti pic.twitter.com/12SK33P4H6
If there was a game of #panauti Dhoti ji would have won all the medals. pic.twitter.com/ySPRnJA9w8
— बाबा लपेटू नाथ (@BABAJI_HR_WALE) August 3, 2021
Indian hockey team was leading 2-1, then a tweet came "Watching the semifinals, after that India lost 2-5, #panauti pic.twitter.com/zQA23YGGE6
— बाबा लपेटू नाथ (@BABAJI_HR_WALE) August 3, 2021
Every sports lover right now. #panauti pic.twitter.com/SJPXvO4GRf
— A.J. (@beingabhi2712) August 3, 2021
Series of #Panauti pic.twitter.com/iDyuoppEoK
— Chikku (@imChikku_) August 3, 2021