Tokyo Olympics: सेमीफाइनल में मिली हार के बाद निशाने पर आए पीएम मोदी, ट्रोलर्स ने बताया 'पनौती'

webdunia
मंगलवार, 3 अगस्त 2021 (12:23 IST)
टोक्यो ओलंपिक में आज भारत के लिए सबसे बड़ा दिन था.... दिन था सेमीफाइनल का.... दिन था पूरे देश का सपने का.... दिन था एक इतिहास को दोहराने का.... लेकिन आज साथ करोड़ो दिल एक साथ टूट गए। सेमीफाइनल में भारतीय पुरुष टीम को बेल्जियम के खिलाफ एक बड़ी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सेमीफाइनल में बेल्जियम ने भारत को 5-2 से हराया।

49 सालों के लंबे इंतजार के बाद भारतीय पुरुष टीम सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची थी, लेकिन परिणाम आज हमारे पक्ष में नहीं गया। भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम अंतिम 11 मिनट के अंदर तीन गोल गंवाने के कारण टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों के सेमीफाइनल में विश्व चैंपियन बेल्जियम से 2-5 से हार गयी।

निर्णायक मैच में मिली हार के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर #Panauti लगातार ट्रेंड कर रहा है। अब आप सोच रहे होंगे ऐसा क्यों... दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया पर यह ट्रेंड प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए किया जा रहा है। ट्रोलर्स का ऐसा मानना है कि, पीएम मोदी ने यह मुकाबला टीवी पर लाइव देखा और इसीके चलते टीम को हार का सामना करना पड़ा।


 

बता दें कि, इससे पहले भी मोदी को कई बार इसी तरह की बेतुकी बातों के चलते ट्रोल किया जा चुका है। हालांकि, मैच के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर भारतीय टीम का हौसला बढ़ाते हुए नजर देखा गया।

उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा, ‘‘जीत और हार जीवन का हिस्सा है। हमारी पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने तोक्यो में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया और यही मायने रखता है। अगले मैच के लिए और भविष्य के लिए टीम को शुभकामनाएं। भारत को अपने खिलाड़ियों पर गर्व है।’’

सेमीफाइनल में बेल्जियम के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया की हार के यह थे 5 कारण

