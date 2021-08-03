बेल्जियम के हाथों मिली हार के बाद सामने आया मोदी का ट्वीट, कहा ‘हार जीत जीवन का हिस्सा'

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021
They need to pick themselves up. There is still a bronze to play for. Believe in yourself #Hockey #Tokyo2020— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 3, 2021
Boys,
You played well.
You gave it your best.
We’re with you.
We still have a match to go.
We are #TeamIndia !— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 3, 2021
And we DONT EVER GIVE UP ! pic.twitter.com/Cq8rXjc3aC
Don't feel bad boys, you have already made India proud. You can still come back with Olympic medal. Give your best for the bronze medal match #Cheer4India https://t.co/NiBChp0NZD
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 3, 2021
The fight is not over yet.
Best wishes for the next match
We stand with you pic.twitter.com/t77AtdiFcH
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 3, 2021