बेल्जियम के हाथों मिली हार के बाद सामने आया मोदी का ट्वीट, कहा ‘हार जीत जीवन का हिस्सा'

webdunia
मंगलवार, 3 अगस्त 2021 (09:39 IST)
नयी दिल्ली: टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों की पुरुष हॉकी स्पर्धा में भारत की हार के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि हार और जीत जीवन का हिस्सा है। भविष्य के लिए टीम को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय टीम ने अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया और यही मायने रखता है।

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम अंतिम 11 मिनट के अंदर तीन गोल गंवाने के कारण टोक्यो ओलंपिक खेलों के सेमीफाइनल में विश्व चैंपियन बेल्जियम से 2-5 से हार गयी।

प्रधानमंत्री ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘जीत और हार जीवन का हिस्सा है। हमारी पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने तोक्यो में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया और यही मायने रखता है। अगले मैच के लिए और भविष्य के लिए टीम को शुभकामनाएं। भारत को अपने खिलाड़ियों पर गर्व है।’’

 
भारतीय टीम 49 वर्ष बाद ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची थी लिहाजा देश भर की निगाहें आज के मैच पर थी। खुद प्रधानमंत्री ने भी आज का मैच देखा। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके इसकी इसकी जानकारी दी।

पीएम मोदी के साथ-साथ देश के अन्य नामचीन हस्तियों ने भी ट्वीट कर भारतीय हॉकी टीम का हौसला बढ़ाया और इस सफर तक के लिए बधाई भी दी। 



