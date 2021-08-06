Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

सविता पुनिया से लेकर कप्तान तक के छलके आंसू, ब्रिटेन ने भी माना भारत का लोहा (PICS)

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 6 अगस्त 2021 (10:55 IST)
टोक्यो:ब्रॉन्ज मेडल मैच हारकर भले ही भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम को हार का सामना करना पड़ा हो। लेकिन उन्होंने जिस तरह से टोक्यो ओलंपिक्स में वापसी की है वह एक नजीर है। 
 
क्या आप कल्पना भी कर सकते हैं कि जो टीम अपने पहले 3 मैच हार जाए वह सेमीफाइनल तक का सफर तय करले , नहीं ना। भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने ठीक ऐसा ही किया है। 
 
यह ओलंपिक भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम के लिए अविश्वसनीय रहा है। लगातार 3 मैच नीदरलैंड्स, जर्मनी और ग्रेट ब्रिटेन से हारने के बाद भारत ने आयरलैंड और दक्षिण अफ्रीका को लीग मैच में हराकर क्वार्टरफाइनल में जगह बनाई।
 
इसके बाद भारत ने इतिहास रचकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसी टीम को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई। अर्जेंटीना के खिलाफ भारत 1-2 से हारा और अब कांस्य पदक मैच में ग्रेट ब्रिटेन ने उन्हें 4-3 से मात दी।
 
यह टोक्यो गुरजीत कौर, वंदना कटारिया, नेहा गोयल और कप्तान रानी रामपाल के संघर्षो के लिए जाना जाएगा। आज के मैच में भारत पर पहले ही मनोवैज्ञानिक दबाव था और ग्रेट ब्रिटेन क्लियर फेवरेट मानी जा रही थी। लेकिन भारत ने रियो ओलंपिक के पूर्व विजेता को कड़ी टक्कर दी।
 
2-0 की बढ़त बनाने के बाद गुरजीत कौर ने 2 पेनल्टी कॉर्नर से बराबरी करवायी। इसके बाद वंदना कटारिया के मैदानी गोल से भारत आगे हुआ। तीसरा और चौथा क्वार्टर भारत ने गलतियां की लेकिन ब्रिटेन भारत को सिर्फ 1 गोल से हरा पाया।
 
यह बात ब्रिटेन भी जानता है कि भारत ने आज उसकी टीम को काफी टक्कर दी है। यही कारण है कि ब्रिटेन हॉकी के आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से भारतीय महिला टीम को एक कड़ा प्रतिद्वंदी बताया गया।
हालांकि मेडल के इतने करीब होने के बाद सभी भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ियों को अंत में हार का धक्का लगा और कुछ स्तब्ध थी तो कुछ मैदान पर ही रोने लगी। गोलकीपर सविता पुनिया जो इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत के लिए एक दीवार जैसी बनी रही आज बिलख कर रो रही थी। महिला खिलाड़ियों का दुख इन तस्वीरों में देखा जा सकता है।
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के अलावा कई नेताओं और फैंस ने भी टीम इंडिया की खिलाड़ियों को ट्विटर के माध्यम से ढाढस बंधाया और कहा कि आप इतिहास बनाने से भले ही चूक गई हो लेकिन फिर भी आपने एक एतिहासिक प्रयास किया है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

