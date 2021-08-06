सविता पुनिया से लेकर कप्तान तक के छलके आंसू, ब्रिटेन ने भी माना भारत का लोहा (PICS)

What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent @TheHockeyIndia you've done something special at #Tokyo2020 - the next few years look very bright pic.twitter.com/9ce6j3lw25— Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) August 6, 2021
दिन-रात की मेहनत और लगन के बाद#Olympics में लम्बा सफ़र तय करने के बाद— Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) August 6, 2021
सफ़लता न मिले
तो
आँसू छलकना लाज़मी है
पर ये याद रखना #womenhockeyindia कि तुम्हारे प्रदर्शन ने न सिर्फ़ भारत का सर ऊंचा किया है
बल्कि हॉकी की छड़ी उठाने के लिए लाखों लड़कियों को प्रेरित भी किया है
जय हो pic.twitter.com/EC5CW3JUnG
It's heartbreaking to watch them crying.
Well played girls
Great performance in #TokyoOlympics #womenhockeyindia pic.twitter.com/zSlKgCLOVg
— Raj Gupta (@RajGupta_20) August 6, 2021
Well played girls, you have already achieved many achievements in the history of indian womens hockey, so proud of you all #womenhockeyindia #SavitaPunia pic.twitter.com/blC0650H2v
— Rishabh Pant Fan Club (@rishabpantclub) August 6, 2021
#womenhockeyindia DON'T WORRIED The one who fights even after losing, this is the real victory. #BajrangPunia #fridaymorning— Riya Netam (@NitamRiya) August 6, 2021
Well Played Girls
बजरंग पूनिया pic.twitter.com/REBXY99D8f
You won our hearts
Well played girls, we are proud of you! @imranirampal @savitahockey @TheHockeyIndia #olympicsinhindi #hockey #womenhockeyindia pic.twitter.com/zQS2EQ1pK2
— Monika (@Monika_19_09) August 6, 2021
Our girls go down fighting but not before they make #Tokyo2020 the best run for Indian women’s hockey at #Olympics— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 6, 2021
Well played girls.
The confidence & self-belief gained will be your strength going forward towards #Paris2024.
Proud of you.#Hockey #Cheer4Indiia pic.twitter.com/opYG7RtLqI
Congratulations to Indian #WomensHockeyTeam . Well played girls. The team showed the character, temperament, grit & whatever it needs to be a champion side. You girls have earned respect, love & won billion hearts. #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #girlpower #Olympics #Hockey #CheerForIndia pic.twitter.com/i64aqRE8ax
— Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) August 6, 2021