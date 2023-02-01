Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Budget 2023: बजट है या किराना दुकानदार का बिल? जानिए सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने और क्या कहा

बुधवार, 1 फ़रवरी 2023 (18:01 IST)
नई दिल्ली। Budget 2023-24 : वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (FM Nirmala Sitharaman) ने 1 फरवरी को आम बजट (Budget 2021-22) पेश किया। डेढ़ घंटे तक चले वित्त मंत्री के भाषण पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के वरिष्ठ नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (Subramanian Swamy) ने तंज कसा। उन्होंने सवालिया लहजे में पूछा क्या ये देश का बजट है?
स्वामी ने सीतारमण द्वारा पेश बजट की तुलना किराने दुकानदार के बिल से की। 2021 के बजट की सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने तारीफ भी की थी। तब सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति अब्राहम लिंकन (Abraham Lincoln) की एक बात का जिक्र करते हुए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की प्रशंसा की थी। 
 
बीजेपी के सीनियर लीडर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने बजट पर एक ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'क्या यह आज पेश किया गया बजट है? यह किराने की दुकान के दुकानदार का बिल है। एक अच्छे बजट में यह बताना चाहिए कि उद्देश्य क्या हैं। यदि यह जीडीपी विकास दर है तो निवेश के स्तर और प्रतिफल की की दर का खुलासा करें, प्राथमिकताएं, आर्थिक रणनीति और संसाधन जुटाना।' 
 
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब स्वामी ने अपनी ही सरकार के फैसलों पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार पर कई बार चुटकी ली है। 
 
 इसी तरह बजट को लेकर ट्‍विटर पर लोगों के अलग-अलग तरह के रिएक्शन आए।

