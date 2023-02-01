Budget 2023: बजट है या किराना दुकानदार का बिल? जानिए सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने और क्या कहा

स्वामी ने सीतारमण द्वारा पेश बजट की तुलना किराने दुकानदार के बिल से की। 2021 के बजट की सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने तारीफ भी की थी। तब सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति अब्राहम लिंकन (Abraham Lincoln) की एक बात का जिक्र करते हुए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की प्रशंसा की थी।
Is this a Budget presented today? It is a grocery store shopkeeper’s Bill — A decent Budget should disclose what are the Objectives. If it is GDP growth rate then disclose the level of investment and rate of return; the priorities, the economic strategy, &resource mobilisation.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 1, 2023
When you realise tax slabs have only been reduced in New Tax Regime.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/xn7sJbqCPr— Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) February 1, 2023