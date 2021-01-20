Select Your Language

US Inauguration Day Live : अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति बने जो बाइडेन, कमला हैरिस ने ली उपराष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ

बुधवार, 20 जनवरी 2021 (23:50 IST)
वॉशिंगटन। जो बाइडेन ने बुधवार को एक ऐतिहासिक समारोह में अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर शपथ ली। डेमोक्रेटिक नेता बाइडेन (78) को प्रधान न्यायाधीश जॉन रॉबर्ट्स ने कैपिटल बिल्डिंग के ‘वेस्ट फ्रंट’ में पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। इस बार समारोह में कम लोगों को आमंत्रित किया गया है और नेशनल गार्ड के 25,000 से अधिक जवान सुरक्षा में तैनात हैं। भारतीय मूल की कमला देवी हैरिस ने ऐतिहासिक शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान बुधवार को अमेरिका की पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ ली। हैरिस (56) अमेरिका की 49वीं उपराष्ट्रपति हैं। वे राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन (78) के साथ काम करेंगी। कमला देवी हैरिस ने 61 वर्षीय माइक पेंस की जगह ली है, जबकि बाइडेन ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जगह ली है। भारत के चेन्नई निवासी प्रवासी भारतीय की बेटी हैरिस ने अमेरिका की पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति बनकर इतिहास रच दिया है। वे इस पद पर पहुंचने वाली पहली अश्वेत एवं पहली एशियाई अमेरिकी भी हैं। उनके पति 56 वर्षीय डगलस एमहोफ इसके साथ ही अमेरिका के पहले ‘सेकंड जेंटलमैन’, अमेरिकी उपराष्ट्रपति के पहले पुरुष जीवनसाथी बन गए हैं। उच्चतम न्यायालय की न्यायाधीश न्यायमूर्ति सोनिया सोटोमेयर ने हैरिस को शपथ दिलाई। समारोह में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति-बराक ओबामा, जॉर्ज डब्ल्यू बुश और बिल क्लिंटन भी शामिल हुए। पूर्व प्रथम महिला-मिशेल ओबामा, लौरा बुश और हिलेरी क्लिंटन भी मौजूद थीं। पल-पल का अपडेट्‍स-


11:03 PM, 20th Jan
बाइडेन ने कहा कि मैं सभी अमेरिकियों का राष्ट्रपति हूं। हमें संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करनी होगी। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि जिनकी नौकरियां गई उनको लेकर चिंतित हूं। बाइडेन ने कहा कि आज अमेरिका को पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति मिली हैं। उन्होंने हाल में यूएस कैपिटल (अमेरिकी संसद) पर हुए हमले का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि ऐसी हिंसा कभी नहीं होगी। 

10:45 PM, 20th Jan
बाइडेन ने कहा- सत्ता और लाभ के लिए बहुत सारे झूठ बोले गए। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़ने की जरूरत है। ये इम्तिहान का वक्त है और हमें आगे चलना होगा। उन्होंने कोरोना से जान गंवाने वाले अमेरिकियों को लेकर कहा कि जिन 4 लोगों ने जान गवाईं, उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि। बाइडेन ने कोरोना से जान गंवाने वालों के लिए मौन रखा। 

10:38 PM, 20th Jan
बाइडेन की इनॉगरल स्पीच 

राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद जो बाइडेन ने कहा कि मैं सभी अमेरिकियों का राष्ट्रपति हूं। हमें संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करनी होगी। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि जिनकी नौकरियां गई उनको लेकर चिंतित हूं।

बाइडेन ने कहा कि आज अमेरिका को पहली महिला उप-राष्ट्रपति मिली है। उन्होंने हाल में यूएस कैपिटल (अमेरिकी संसद) पर हुए हमले का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि ऐसी हिंसा कभी नहीं होगी।

बाइडेन ने कहा कि अमेरिका में नस्लीय भेदभाव से लड़ेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अमेरिका को एक करना मेरे सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य है। उन्होंने कहा कि अमेरिका संकट के दौर से गुजर रहा है। बाइडेन ने कहा कि अमेरिकी सेना सशक्त और हर चुनौतियों से निपटने में सक्षम है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिना एकता के शांति नहीं है।

10:36 PM, 20th Jan
 
जो बाइडेन के अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें बधाई दी। मोदी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि भारत-अमेरिका की साझेदारी साझा मूल्यों पर आधारित है। राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के साथ काम कर भारत-अमेरिका साझेदारी को नई ऊंचाई पर लेकर जाने को प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

10:22 PM, 20th Jan
जो बाइडेन बने अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति। 126 साल पुरानी बाइबल से ली शपथ।

10:10 PM, 20th Jan
भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस ने उप-राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ ली। वे इस पद पर आने वाली पहली महिला और अश्वेत हैं।
भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस के अमेरिका में उप-राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने से पहले तमिलनाडु में उनकी मां के पैतृक गांव थुलासेन्द्रपुरम में लोगों ने दिए जलाकर खुशियों का इजहार किया।
पॉप स्टार लेडी गागा ने गाया अमेरिकी राष्ट्रगान। 

10:02 PM, 20th Jan
शपथग्रहण समारोह शुरू। पहले कमला हैरिस लेंगी शपथ। 

09:37 PM, 20th Jan
जो बाइडन और उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस ऐतिहासिक शपथग्रहण समारोह के लिए अमेरिकी संसद भवन ‘कैपिटल’ के वेस्ट फ्रंट में पहुंच गए हैं। बाइडन (78) अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति होंगे और हैरिस (56) देश की 49वीं उपराष्ट्रपति होंगी। शपथग्रहण समारोह के आयोजन स्थल पर तथा आसपास 25,000 से अधिक नेशनल गार्ड तैनात हैं ताकि सत्ता हस्तांतरण शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से हो सके।

09:29 PM, 20th Jan
अमेरिका में एक तरफ जहां जो बाइडेन के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह की तैयारियां चल रही हैं तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ वहां के सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बम के चलते खाली कराया जा रहा है। 
जो बाइडेन के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह स्थल यूएस कैपिटल में अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा और फर्स्ट लेडी मिशेल ओबामा पहुंच चुके हैं।

09:20 PM, 20th Jan
शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से पहले जो बाइडेन ने किया ट्वीट करते हुए कहा- यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स : अमेरिका के लिए एक नया दिन।
जो बाइडेन के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह स्थल यूएस कैपिटल में अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा और फर्स्ट लेडी मिशेल ओबामा पहुंच चुके हैं।

07:17 PM, 20th Jan

ट्रंप को गार्ड ऑफ ऑर्नर दिया गया। ट्रंप ने कहा- हमने बहुत मेहनत से काम किया। आपका राष्ट्रपति बनना मेरे लिए सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है। मैं हमेशा अमेरिकियों के लिए संघर्ष करता रहूंगा। ट्रंप ने कहा- हमने अमेरिकी सेना को फिर से खड़ा किया। ट्रंप को वॉशिंगटन एयरपोर्ट पर तोपों से सलामी दी गई। ट्रंप ने अपने संबोधन में कोरोनावायरस को चीनी वायरस कहा। उन्होंने कहा- अमेरिका ने 9 महीने में वैक्सीन बनाई। ट्रंप ने कहा- किसी न किसी तरीके से हम वापस आएंगे। ट्रंप ने कहा- जितनी मेहनत से हमने काम किया, उतनी मेहनत आप नहीं कर सकते।

06:50 PM, 20th Jan
बाइडेन के राष्ट्रपति पद शपथ लेने के कुछ समय पहले निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने व्हाइस हाउस छोड़ दिया है। ट्रंप फ्लोरिडा जाएंगे। ट्रंप की पत्नी मेलानिया भी उनके साथ हैं। 

