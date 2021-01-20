US Inauguration Day Live : अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति बने जो बाइडेन, कमला हैरिस ने ली उपराष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ

जो बाइडेन के अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर उन्हें बधाई दी। मोदी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि भारत-अमेरिका की साझेदारी साझा मूल्यों पर आधारित है। राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के साथ काम कर भारत-अमेरिका साझेदारी को नई ऊंचाई पर लेकर जाने को प्रतिबद्ध हैं।
My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021
