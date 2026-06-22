Hanuman Chalisa

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Lucknow में बड़ा हादसा, कोचिंग-कम-गेमिंग जोन में भीषण आग, 13 लोगों की मौत की आशंका, CM योगी ने रद्द किया अलीगढ़ दौरा

Advertiesment
Lucknow Fire Incident
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Mon, 22 Jun 2026 (17:40 IST) Updated Date: Mon, 22 Jun 2026 (17:46 IST)
google-news
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के अलीगंज इलाके में सोमवार को एक कोचिंग-कम-गेमिंग जोन में भीषण आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इसमें 13 लोगों की मौत की आशंका जताई गई है। मृतकों में बच्चे बताए जा रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ अलीगढ़ का दौरा रद्द कर लखनऊ वापस आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में किसी को बख्क्षा नहीं जाएगा। जबकि कई अन्य लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। घटना के बाद बड़े पैमाने पर रेस्क्यू और राहत अभियान चलाया गया।
 
 जानकारी के अनुसार आग संस्थान की इमारत के भीतर लगी और देखते ही देखते तेजी से फैल गई, जिससे कई लोग अंदर फंस गए। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की कई गाड़ियां, पुलिस बल और जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और बचाव एवं निकासी अभियान शुरू किया। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। अधिकारी मामले की जांच में जुटे हुए हैं।
घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचने और राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों की निगरानी करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
उन्होंने अधिकारियों से फंसे हुए लोगों को जल्द से जल्द सुरक्षित बाहर निकालने और घायलों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों को हाईअलर्ट पर रहने और प्रभावित लोगों को हरसंभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के भी निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने हादसे पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की है। 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने अग्निकांड पर दु:ख जताया है। उन्होंने पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं।

उत्तर प्रदेश के डि‍प्टी सीएम ब्रजेश पाठक के मुताबिक अग्निकांड में 12 से 13 लोगों की मौत हुई है। मृतकों के परिजनों को 2-2 लाख और घायलों को 50-50 हजार की आर्थिक मदद का ऐलान किया गया है। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:
About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari : कौन थे भरत तिवारी, 17 जून को क्या हुआ था, क्यों सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा एनकाउंटर मामला, कैसे मची बिहार की सियासत में खलबली

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels