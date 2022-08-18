स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर थाने में नागिन डांस, सब इंस्पेक्टर की धुन पर जमकर थिरका सिपाही, वीडियो वायरल

पूरनपुर कोतवाली में सिपाही और दरोगा के डांस मामले को लेकर पीलीभीत के पुलिस अधीक्षक दिनेश कुमार ने पूरनपुर के सीओ से पूरे मामले में जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है।
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A Sub Inspector & a Constable, in uniform, were seen dancing at Puranpur Police Station in Pilbhit during Independence Day celebrations earlier this week. They have been sent to Police lines for dancing to the tunes of a song inappropriate for the occasion pic.twitter.com/ydDydaVi3M— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 18, 2022