Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर थाने में नागिन डांस, सब इंस्पेक्टर की धुन पर जमकर थिरका सिपाही, वीडियो वायरल

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
गुरुवार, 18 अगस्त 2022 (15:14 IST)
पीलीभीत। उत्तर प्रदेश के पीलीभीत में 2 पुलिसकर्मियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर थाने में नागिन डांस करना खासा महंगा पड़ गया। दोनों को पुलिस लाइन भेज दिया गया है। वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था।
 
वीडियो पीलीभीत के पुरनपुर पुलिस स्टेशन का है। स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर आयोजित समारोह में दोनों पुलिसकर्मी नागिन डांस कर रहे थे। वीडियो में आसपास खड़े पुलिसकर्मी ताली बजाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
 
नागिन डांस में एक दरोगा ने ब्रास बैंड लेकर खूब डांस किया। दरोगा को सपेरे के रूप में देखकर वहीं खड़ा एक सिपाही खुद को रोक नहीं पाया और डांस करने लगा।
 
पूरनपुर कोतवाली में सिपाही और दरोगा के डांस मामले को लेकर पीलीभीत के पुलिस अधीक्षक दिनेश कुमार ने पूरनपुर के सीओ से पूरे मामले में जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

BSF में हेड कॉन्स्टेबलों की होगी बंपर भर्ती, 1300 से ज्यादा पदों पर होंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos